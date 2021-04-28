Categories AlphaGraphs, Technology
Qualcomm (QCOM) Q2 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) reported second quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Revenue increased 52% year-over-year to $7.9 billion.
GAAP net income was $1.7 billion, or $1.53 per share, compared to $468 million, or $0.41 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS doubled YoY to $1.90.
For Q3 2021, revenues are expected to be $7.1-7.9 billion. GAAP EPS is estimated to range between $1.24-1.44 while adjusted EPS is projected to range between $1.55-1.75.
