Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE: DGX) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Shawn Bevec — Vice President, Investor Relations

Stephen H. Rusckowski — Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President

Mark J. Guinan — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Welcome to the Quest Diagnostics' First Quarter 2020 Conference Call.

Thank you and good morning. I’m on the line with Steve Rusckowski, our Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President; and Mark Guinan, our Chief Financial Officer.

During this call, we may make forward-looking statements and will discuss non-GAAP measures. We provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to comparable GAAP measures in the tables to our earnings press release. Actual results may differ materially from those projected. Risks and uncertainties, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic that may affect Quest Diagnostics’ future results include, but are not limited to, those described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. For this call, references to reported EPS reported EPS refer to reported diluted EPS and references to adjusted EPS refer to adjusted diluted EPS excluding amortization expense. References to adjusted operating income for all periods excludes amortization expense. Finally, growth rate associated with our long-term outlook projections, including total revenue growth, revenue growth from acquisitions, organic revenue growth and adjusted earnings growth are compound annual growth rates. Now, here is Steve Rusckowski.

Stephen H. Rusckowski — Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President

Thanks, Shawn, and thanks, everyone, for joining us today, while we’re definitely living in extraordinary times. The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we all live, work and engage with one another. While the crisis will likely continue to impact our lives in the weeks and months ahead, lumping we can be highly certain of, we’ll get through this. So this morning, I’ll discuss our performance before the crisis hit, the impact that crisis has had and our role in it and the actions we are taking to mitigate the impact going forward. And then Mark will provide more detail on the first quarter results and our financial position.

Our financial performance in the first quarter was off to a strong start in January and February. Through February year-to-date, total revenues grew more than 4%. Total revenues grew more than 6%. And even after adjusting for the calendar benefit and favorable weather in the first two months of the year, organic volume grew more than 4%. However, in March, social distancing and shelter-in-place measures were instituted to combat the spread of COVID-19 and began to see substantial declines in our business. In the last two weeks of the quarter, we experienced a reduction of volumes in excess of 40%.

We saw the impact across all metropolitan markets, not just in hotspots like New York City. In April, volume declines continued to intensify as we are seeing signs that volume declines are battering out at around 50% to 60%. As you know, Quest Diagnostics has played a pivotal role in bringing COVID-19 testing capacity to the nation. Since we launched COVID-19 testing with a molecular laboratory developed test performed at our advanced diagnostic laboratory in San Juan Capistrano, California, we have performed and reported results of nearly 1 million tests to providers and patients across the United States. This is approximately a quarter of all testing done in the United States.

We continue to provide testing from 12 laboratories. Through these laboratories, we’re now able to perform more than 50,000 COVID-19 tests per day. We have also eliminated our backlog with a current turnaround time of one to two days, and less than one day for priority hospital patients. We have maximized our output by effectively managing the global supply chain. This has enabled us to have sufficient supplies to collect specimens for patients, run our test, and also protect our employees. This has been the team effort that requires great deal of collaboration. Since early March, we’ve been in regular contact with the federal government and state and local governments, and this has happened at all levels.

We’re working closely together with our payers, IVD manufacturers, retailers and other trade associations to bring as much testing capacity as possible to the American people. We’ve also joined forces with Walmart to make our drive-thru testing sites available to anyone who may be exhibiting symptoms of the virus, as well as all health care workers and first responders whether or not they are exhibiting symptoms. We’re currently operating at approximately 10 sites in five states and have line us at a site [Phonetic] to approximately 20 locations by the end of the month. There are no out-of-pocket costs for testing at these sites. We’re also supporting state and local government COVID-19 testing efforts across the country.

Finally, we are pleased to see CMS decide to increase the reimbursement for high throughput molecular COVID-19 testing to $100 last week. This is a strong recognition of the vital role laboratories are playing to support the nation’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and we hope to see other payers follow CMS’ lead. As we look to the next phase of managing the virus, we’ve begun to perform antibody testing, which could be useful in improving our understanding of infection rates in a certain area as well as providing a likely indication of immunity for an individual.

Antibody testing, also known as serology testing, is a blood-based test. We’re moving from a testing pilot in which we initially supported a handful of hospitals and health systems to making the test available to all of our customers nationwide using a variety of test platforms. By mid-May, we anticipate having the capacity to perform over 200,000 antibody tests per day.

So I’m very proud of how our Quest colleagues have stepped up in so many ways. There are so many heroes at Quest from our scientific and medical staffs who have quickly brought up and validated new tests to our operations teams, to our procurement teams, to our frontline lobotomists, couriers, pilots and specimen processors. And we’ve taken extra precautions to protect our employees with mandatory temperature checks at our labs and require use of protective equipment such as gloves, lab coats, masks, face shields, all this very dependent on circumstances. Our employees take pride in the work because so many Americans depend on the insights our testing delivers to make decisions to improve care. These efforts for all of us are inspiring.

COVID-19 testing is critical to managing the pandemic, and while the volume of testing is substantial, is that nearly enough to offset the reductions we’re seeing in the rest of our business. During this difficult time, we’re managing the business for the realities of today and to assure its long-term health. While we cannot say with precision what the overall impact to COVID-19 pandemic will have in our business, we do know it will have significant impact, and we are taking actions to mitigate that impact.

At the end of March, we withdrew our full year 2020 outlook because we no longer had confidence in the outlook we provided in January. And we have taken a series of temporary actions to manage our workforce costs and conserve cash to support the business and to navigate our way through this pandemic. This started with a 25% pay cut for me and reductions for salary employees ranging from 20% for the most senior executives to 5% depending on level. Each of the members of our company’s Board of Directors will forgo 25% of their cash compensation. These pay reductions will be in place for 12 weeks.

We’ve also suspended contributions to our 401(k) and deferred compensation plans through the remainder of the year. We’ve approved furloughs for more than 5,500 employees or approximately 12% of our workforce, whose work has diminished and who have also have indicated an interest to us. We’ve reduced hours for nonexempt employees where possible and as necessary. And then finally, we reduced overtime, froze hiring, promotions and dismissed temporary and contract workers. We’re taking a balanced approach to implement these difficult measures. We also want to maintain flexibility because we know when the crisis ends, our volumes will begin to recover, and we’ll need our colleagues more than ever.

This is a challenging time for all of us and, in response to that, we’ve established an employee relief fund for those colleagues who need assistance. Importantly, none of these changes will impact our ability to deliver critical COVID-19 testing.

Now I’d like to cover a few other topics, the passage of the CARES Act, the M&A environment and some early thoughts on how the lab industry may evolve in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The CARES Act became law in late March, delivering much needed stimulus to the country as we battle this crisis. The stimulus package included a number of benefits request and other health care providers.

First, the Act provided coverage for critical COVID-19 testing at no out-of-pocket costs for nearly all patients. Second, regarding PAMA, the CARES Act suspended the PAMA price cuts that had been scheduled for 2021. In addition, the new round of data collection has been delayed another year into the first quarter of 2022, and we’ll continue to use data from the first quarter of 2019. This is important as it allows ample time to implement the recommendations of the MedPAC study to identify a better way to collect the data that reflects private market rates as Congress initially intended.

Third, the Act appropriates $100 billion to health care providers for expenses or lost revenues that are attributed to COVID-19. Quest received approximately $65 million from the initial tranche of the $30 billion distributed to providers earlier this month. Finally, Medicare sequestration will be suspended from May to December this year. This eight-month sequestration holiday will afford us a small benefit.

Now turning to the M&A environment, we continue to make progress. We’re pleased that we completed the Memorial Hermann transaction as well as its integration phase, and this is an important complex relationship with a very prominent healthcare system. There are other transactions in the pipeline that we were very close to announcing before the crisis. While they are on hold, our strong conviction is that these discussions will resume, which will be in the third quarter and will be a very good position at that point to complete those transactions.

And then finally, I’d like to share some thoughts on industry dynamics post crisis. Given the many challenges that hospitals will face, we expect many to be open to discussions of our Quest and how we could help them achieve their lab strategy. At the same time, we know that many smaller regional labs have had their own challenges. This could produce opportunities for tuck-in acquisitions. If any, the crisis could be an additional catalyst to drive the consolidation we’ve been forecasting for several years.

Before I close, I’d just like to say, once again, how proud I am to be part of the Quest team at this historic time. Our employees have stepped up in every way to serve the nation during this time in need. The challenges have brought all of us at Quest closer together, changing the way we work and collaborate, making us stronger as a team. We have become more agile, customer-focused and unified. We will emerge from this crisis stronger with substantial opportunities in front of us.

Now, I’d like to turn it over to Mark, who will take you through the results as well as our thoughts on our financial position. Mark?

Mark J. Guinan — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Steve. In the first quarter, consolidated revenues were $1.82 billion, down 3.7% versus the prior year. Revenues for diagnostic information services declined 3.8% compared to the prior year. As Steve noted earlier, our business performance was strong in January and February, but we experienced a substantial decline in volumes in March. Volume, as measured by the number of requisitions, decreased 2.4% versus the prior year. Excluding acquisitions, volumes declined 2.7%.

Before describing some of the volume trends we saw in March and early April, I do want to spend a moment on the strong performance of our business prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Through February, year-to-date total revenue growth was just over 4%, with organic revenue growth of just over 3.5%. Total volume growth was strong at 6.3%. Volumes through February included a calendar benefit due in part to leap year as well as mild winter weather. Adjusting for these benefits and the impact of acquisitions, organic volume growth through the first two months of 2020 was nearly 4.5%, indicating that the strong progress we made in 2019 continued into 2020.

As we moved into March, we started to see single-digit volume declines through the first two weeks of the month. As stay-at-home measures were implemented in several states by the third week of March, volume declines accelerated to nearly 40%. And by the last week of the month, volume declines across the business started to approach 50%. So far in April, we have indications that volume declines have stabilized in the 50% to 60% range. These declines include the benefit of COVID-19 molecular testing, which has been running at approximately 30,000 tests per day on average or approximately 6% volume growth through April.

Revenue per requisition declined 1.2% versus the prior year, primarily driven by higher reimbursement pressure. Unit price headwinds were slightly more than 2% in the first quarter, in line with our prior expectations. This includes the impact of PAMA, which amounted to a headwind of approximately 100 basis points.

Reported operating income was $175 million or 9.6% of revenues compared to $248 million or 13.2% of revenues last year. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $225 million or 12.3% of revenues compared to $286 million or 15.1% of revenues last year. The year-over-year decline in operating margin was entirely due to declining revenue in March as a result of COVID-19. Note that operating margin was up meaningfully year-over-year through February, primarily driven by the strong volume and revenue growth highlighted previously.

Reported EPS was $0.73 in the quarter compared to $1.20 a year ago. Adjusted EPS was $0.94 compared to $1.40 last year. Cash provided by operations was $247 million in the first quarter versus $275 million last year.

I’d like to take a moment to discuss our financial position and our ability to access additional capital. As of March 31st, we had $342 million of cash on hand and $1.3 billion of borrowing capacity was available under existing credit facilities. These facilities consist of $529 million available under our secured receivables credit facility and $750 million available under our senior unsecured revolving credit facility. There were no outstanding borrowings under these facilities as of March 31st.

In April, we borrowed $100 million under our secured receivables credit facility and $100 million under our senior unsecured revolving credit facility. Our secured receivables facility is subject to certain financial covenants with respect to the receivables that comprise the borrowing base and secure the borrowings under the facility. Our unsecured revolving credit facility is also subject to certain financial covenants and limitations on indebtedness. In particular, the unsecured revolving credit facility requires us to maintain a leverage ratio of no more than 3.5 times EBITDA as of the last day of each fiscal quarter. As of March 31st, we were in compliance with all applicable financial covenants.

The COVID-19 pandemic is likely to impact our ability to comply with these covenants beginning as early as the end of the second quarter. In this scenario, we would not be able to borrow against these credit facilities and the lenders would have the right to demand payment of any amounts outstanding. We have been in advanced discussions with our lead lender regarding an amendment to certain financial covenants of our unsecured revolving credit facility. We believe this would provide us with the necessary flexibility to remain in compliance for the remainder of 2020.

Based on these discussions and the strong support from our lead lender, we are confident we will be able to enter into this amendment later in the quarter. If for some reason we are unable to enter into this amendment, we believe that our investment-grade credit rating would provide us with access to alternate sources of financing.

Finally, as noted in our earnings release this morning, we are also suspending share repurchases through the end of the year under our existing repurchase authorization. To summarize, we believe our financial position and ability to access additional capital is strong, and our Board of Directors remains committed to the company’s quarterly dividend at this time.

As many of you know, we withdrew our 2020 guidance on March 31st, given the unprecedented uncertainty caused by COVID-19 pandemic. We expect to provide updated 2020 guidance at a more appropriate time when visibility improves around the impact of COVID-19 and the duration of current stay-at-home measures in place across the United States.

While we are providing guidance today, I’d like to share some details for you to consider as you build your models. As many of you know, our business is one of high fixed costs. We have modeled a number of different volume scenarios over the near and medium-term and, at this point, our best estimate is that volumes for the business, excluding COVID-19 testing, will be down 50% to 60% in the second quarter. Once the COVID-19 crisis mitigates or passes and stay-at-home measures begin to lift, we believe our volume will slowly improve, but to a lower level in 2020 than where we started the year. So while we have taken several cost reduction steps, which we first shared in an 8-K on April 13th, these steps are not sufficient to enable us to generate a profit at this volume assumption.

If the conditions affecting lower lab utilization continue throughout the second quarter, it is highly likely we will incur a net loss. Molecular COVID-19 testing does serve as a partial offset to the volume declines we are experiencing across the rest of the business. We expect that demand for molecular COVID-19 testing will remain high throughout the second quarter and likely the foreseeable future.

In addition to the uncertainty around health care utilization and lab volume trends, another unknown is the impact of serology testing. We believe there is significant potential in serology testing, but reimbursement and customer demand are still in front of us.

I will now turn it back to Steve.

Stephen H. Rusckowski — Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President

To summarize, we were very pleased with January and February performance but saw a material decline in the last two weeks of March. We are managing the company for the long-term and are taking a series of actions to protect our financial flexibility.

Quest has been at the tip of the spear in responding to the crisis, and we will continue to play a critical role in the next phase of containing COVID-19. While there is uncertainty in the near-term, we look forward to the gradual improving conditions we see in front of us. Eventually, the healthcare system will start to return to normal. And when that happens, Quest will emerge from the crisis stronger with significant opportunities in front of us.

Now, we'll be happy to take any questions you have.

Questions and Answers:

