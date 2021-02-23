Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) Q4 2020 earnings call dated

Hello. I would like to welcome everyone to Republic Services fourth quarter and full year 2020 conference call. Don Slager, our CEO; Jon Vander Ark, our President; and Brian DelGhiaccio, our CFO are joining me as we discuss our performance.

I would like to take a moment to remind everyone that some of the information we discuss on today's call contains forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties and may be materially different from actual results.

I want to point out that our SEC filings, our earnings press release which includes GAAP reconciliation tables and a discussion of business activities, along with the recording of this call are all available on Republic’s website at republicservices.com. I want to remind you that Republic’s management team routinely participates in investor conferences. When events are scheduled, the dates, times and presentations are posted on our website.

With that, I would like to turn the call over to Don.

Donald W. Slager — Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Stacey. Good afternoon, everyone and thank you for joining us. We are extremely proud of our strong finish to 2020. We further proved our ability to overcome adversity and execute in a challenging environment. 2020 tested the Company’s foundation and the team repeatedly stepped-up to the task at hand and demonstrated the strength and resiliency of our business. Through their hard work, dedication and commitment, we delivered record setting operational and financial results. We outperformed expectations for the year and even exceeded the high end of the original guidance we provided last February.

During 2020, we delivered adjusted earnings per share of $3.56, which represents an 8% increase over the prior year, generated $1.24 billion of adjusted free cash flow even after repaying all deferred payroll taxes. Expanded EBITDA margin, 130 basis points to 29.4%, improved free cash flow conversion to over 41%, increased customer retention rates to an all-time high at just above 93%, and achieved record setting safety performance. Profitable growth remains our number one strategic imperative and we continue to believe that investing in acquisitions with attractive returns is the best use of free cash flow to increase long-term shareholder value.

We prioritize acquisition opportunities to further strengthen our leading market positions and expand into new markets with attractive growth profiles. In 2020, we invested more than $600 million in acquisitions. Our acquisition pipeline remains full and we expect 2021 will be an equally robust year of activity. We anticipate the year will start strong with Santek expected to close by the end of the first quarter. As part of our balanced approach to capital allocation, we returned $620 million to our shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

Turning to 2021, we expect another year of record-setting performance. Specifically, we expect to deliver adjusted earnings per share in a range of $3.65 to $3.73 and generate adjusted free cash flow in a range of $1.3 billion to $1.375 billion. We believe our strong results exiting the year provide the momentum to further grow in 2021 and clearly demonstrate our ability to create lasting shareholder value.

Jon and Brian will provide additional insights later in this call. Before turning the call over, I want to thank each and every one of our 35,000 team members for their hard work and extra efforts during these unprecedented times. I also want to recognize our frontline employees for their continued road service as essential workers throughout the pandemic. Early in 2020, we launched our Committed to Serve program to recognize the contributions of our frontline team, while also supporting our small business customers and the communities we serve.

Toward the end of the year, as the vaccine rollout began to signal hope, company leadership decided to again thank frontline team members with a $500 award, which they each received last month. This brings our direct financial support provided to our frontline employees to $45 million, since the start of the pandemic. Nothing is more vital to the success of this company than our people and that has never been proved more true than during this past year.

With that, let me turn the call over to Jon.

Jon Vander Ark — President

Thanks, Don. Throughout the fourth quarter, we continued to see improvement in the business and reported positive combined growth from average yield and volume for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic. During the quarter, total core price was 4.6%. This includes open market pricing of 5.4% and restricted pricing of 3.3%. For the full year, core price was 4.8%, which represents the highest level of pricing in the last 10 years. Average yield for the fourth quarter was 2.5%. Average yield measures the change in average price per unit, which considers the impact of customer churn.

Looking forward, we expect average yield to remain strong at approximately 2.5% in 2021. During the fourth quarter, volume decreased 1.8%; this compares favorably to the 3.4% volume decrease we experienced in the third quarter with all lines of business showing an improvement from Q3 levels. Fourth quarter small-container volume decreased by 3.5% which is a 130 basis point improvement from the third quarter. Fourth quarter large-container volume decreased 3.4%. Volume performance was relatively consistent between the permanent and temporary portions of this business.

Total landfill volume decreased 2.4% versus the prior year. This included an increase of 1.7% in MSW, and a 1% increase in C&D, which is offset by 9.8% decrease in special waste. Our pipeline for special waste volume remain strong. Looking forward, we expect the gradual improvement in the economy that we saw during the second half of last year to continue, leading to the volume growth of 1.5% to 2% in 2021.

Next, turning to our environmental solutions business. Fourth quarter environmental solutions revenue decreased $22 million from the prior year. This resulted in a 90 basis point headwind to total revenue growth. This was primarily due to a decrease in drilling activity and delays in implant project work. Looking ahead, we believe our environmental solutions business can experience above average growth rates. We are particularly focused on the downstream business where customers are looking for integrated solutions and we can leverage our broad capabilities and sustainability platform.

Turning to recycling. Recycled commodity prices increased 67% to $110 per ton in the fourth quarter. This compared to $66 per ton in the prior year. The benefit from higher recycled commodity prices was partially offset by a 3% decrease in inbound recycling volume.

Next, turning to margin. Our adjusted EBITDA margin in the fourth quarter was 29.9% and increased 150 basis points versus the prior year. We successfully managed our costs for changes in underlying demand and more than offset the decline in revenue due to the pandemic. This was enabled in-part by the implementation of our RISE dispatch platform, which was a critical tool to adjust our costs for rapid changes in volume. We are accelerating the use of technology to drive productivity improvements and efficiencies, as well as improve the customer and employee experience.

I’m especially proud of our safety results. During the quarter, we achieved record setting safety performance by reducing safety incidents 21% versus the prior year. This drove a 14% decrease in risk management costs. For the year, EBITDA margin expanded 130 basis points to 29.4%. We believe we have found a new level of performance and plan to further expand our margin from here.

We expect EBITDA margin of approximately 29.5% in 2021. Finally, in 2020, we published our first year of progress to our latest long-term sustainability goals. These goals address our most critical sustainability risks and opportunities and are aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals. We believe these goals have the potential to significantly benefit environment and society, while enhancing the foundation and profitability of our business over the long-term.

As part of our commitment to reduce carbon emissions, we have taken a leadership position in the industry to embrace electrification. We believe this emerging technology will be the preferred choice to power recycling and solid waste trucks and equipment in the future. In addition to our ongoing electric vehicle pilots, we recently made a minority investment and entered into a strategic alliance with Romeo Power to further explore electric solutions for our fleet. We remain committed to make further progress against all our sustainability goals in 2021 and beyond.

Our sustainability performance continues to be well regarded, as Republic Services was named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World and North America indices for the fifth consecutive year. Additionally, we were named the Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies List for the third time.

I will now turn the call over to Brian.

Brian DelGhiaccio — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, John. Adjusted EPS for the fourth quarter was $1; this represents an increase of $0.12 or 14% from the prior year. Adjusted EPS for the year was $3.56. This performance was $0.16 above the high-end of our guidance range. Approximately $0.07 [Indecipherable] resulted from operational outperformance and $0.09 was due to favorable tax items. Our adjusted EBITDA margin for the fourth quarter was 29.9%, and increased 150 basis points versus the prior year. This included underlying margin expansion of 130 basis points and a 20 basis points benefit from net fuel and recycled commodity prices.

SG&A expense for the fourth quarter was 10% of revenue, an improvement of 110 basis points from the prior year. This level of spending reflects our effective management of discretionary costs while continuing to make investments to drive growth and generate efficiencies in future periods. Adjusted EBITDA for the year was 29.4%, an increase of 130 basis points versus the prior year. The outsized margin expansion is a direct result of pricing in excess of our cost inflation and dynamically flexing cost to optimize our cost structure. We are leveraging new ways of working and utilizing new tools and technology to be more efficient and agile.

We also continue to make progress on converting from municipal contract structures to drive increased profitability and ensure an appropriate return on the assets we deploy. Adjusted free cash flow for the year was $1.24 billion and increased $62 [Phonetic] million or 5.3% compared to the prior year. Adjusted free cash flow exceeded our expectations due to better than expected EBITDA growth and favorable contribution from working capital. Working capital included a 1.5 day improvement in DSO and a 2.5 day improvement in DPO.

The benefit we realized from positive working capital added approximately $100 million compared to our expectations, which enabled us to repay all previously deferred payroll taxes. Full year 2020 free cash flow conversion was 41.3%, a 70 basis point improvement compared to the prior year. We expect free cash flow conversion to further improve in 2021 and are planning to achieve mid-40% level performance within the next couple of years.

As Jon mentioned, we expect combined average yield and volume growth of 4% to 4.5% in 2021. We expect average yield to remain relatively consistent with our 2020 result even with lower CPI-based pricing. From a timing perspective, we expect average yield to be relatively lower than the full year average in the first quarter. We also expect volumes to improve sequentially, but remained negative during the first quarter. Both expected outcomes are due to the tough prior year comparison.

During the quarter, total debt was $8.9 billion and total liquidity was $2.8 billion. In 2020, we refinanced debt to capitalize on the low interest rate environment and extend maturities. These activities reduced annual interest by approximately $60 million. About half of this benefit was realized during 2020. Our leverage ratio was 3.1 times. We have plenty of capacity to fund outsized acquisition growth while maintaining leverage within an optimal range.

With respect to taxes, our adjusted effective tax rate was slightly negative during the fourth quarter and approximately 16% for the year. When you further consider non-cash charges from solar investments, we had an equivalent tax impact of 20% during the fourth quarter and 23% for the year. We expect an equivalent tax impact of 26% in 2021, made up of an effective tax rate of approximately 22% and approximately $90 million of non-cash charges from solar investments. If you normalize for the expected increase in taxes, our 2021 EPS guidance represents high single-digit to low double-digit growth.

With that, operator, I would like to open the call for questions.

