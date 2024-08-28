Salesforce Q2 2025 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript

Customer relationship management platform Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE: CRM) will be reporting second-quarter 2025 financial results today after the closing bell.

Listen to Salesforce’s earnings call live and check the real-time transcript

It is estimated that earnings, excluding special items, rose to $2.36 per share in Q2 from $2.12 per share in the comparable period of 2024. On average, analysts forecast revenues of $9.23 billion for the July quarter.

In Q1 2025, revenues grew 11% annually to $9.13 billion, with all five operating segments registering strong growth. Excluding non-recurring items, April-quarter earnings increased 44% year-over-year to $2.44 per share. On an unadjusted basis, net profit was $1.53 billion or $156 per share in the first quarter.