SBUX Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Starbucks’ Q2 2023 financial results

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) reported its second quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Consolidated net revenues increased 14% year-over-year to $8.7 billion. Global comparable store sales increased 11%.

Net earnings attributable to Starbucks rose 35% to $908.3 million, or $0.79 per share, compared to last year. Adjusted EPS grew 25% YoY to $0.74.

Both revenue and earnings beat estimates.

The company opened 464 net new stores in the second quarter.

