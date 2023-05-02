Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
SBUX Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Starbucks’ Q2 2023 financial results
Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) reported its second quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Consolidated net revenues increased 14% year-over-year to $8.7 billion. Global comparable store sales increased 11%.
Net earnings attributable to Starbucks rose 35% to $908.3 million, or $0.79 per share, compared to last year. Adjusted EPS grew 25% YoY to $0.74.
Both revenue and earnings beat estimates.
The company opened 464 net new stores in the second quarter.
Prior performance
Most Popular
Earnings: Everything you need to know about Leidos’ Q1 2023 report
Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) on Tuesday reported a decline in adjusted earnings for the first quarter of 2023, despite an increase in revenues. The company also provided guidance for
Key highlights from Uber’s (UBER) Q1 2023 earnings results
Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today. Revenue grew 29% year-over-year to $8.8 billion. Revenue grew 33% on a constant currency basis. Net loss attributable to
Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) Q1 2023 Earnings Summary
Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE: TAP) reported net sales of $2.34 billion for the first quarter of 2023, up 5.9% year-over-year. GAAP net income decreased 52% to $72.5 million, or