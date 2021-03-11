Categories Earnings Calls, Technology

SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX) Q4 2021 Earnings Call

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ: SCWX) Q4 2021 earnings call dated Mar. 11, 2021

Corporate Participants:

Paul Parrish — Chief Financial Officer

Michael R. Cote — Chief Executive Officer

Wendy Thomas — President of Customer Success

Analysts:

Saket Kalia — Barclays — Analyst

Hamza Fodderwala — Morgan Stanley — Analyst

Sterling Auty — J.P. Morgan — Analyst

Alex Henderson — Needham — Analyst

Brian Essex — Goldman Sachs — Analyst


_________

To read the full earnings call transcript, click here


Most Popular

ORCL Earnings: All you need to know about Oracle’s Q3 2021 earnings results

Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) reported its third quarter 2021 earnings results today. Total revenues increased 3% year-over-year to $10.1 billion. GAAP net income rose 95% to $5 billion while EPS

The Children’s Place (PLCE): Digital growth, store fleet restructure are instrumental to growth strategy

Shares of The Children’s Place Inc. (NASDAQ: PLCE) were down 6% in afternoon hours on Wednesday. The stock has gained 54% since the beginning of this year and 107% over

After weak 2020, 5G push and debt reduction top AT&T’s agenda

When the virus outbreak crippled global markets last year, telecommunications companies stayed relatively less affected but there were exceptions. AT&T, Inc. (NYSE: T), which ended 2020 on a weak note,

Listen On

Tags

Cybersecurity

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top