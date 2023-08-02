Shopify Q2 2023 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript

Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) will report its earnings results for the second quarter of 2023 today after markets close. The stock was down over 6% in midday trade.

Analysts predict sales will grow 25% year-over-year to $1.62 billion in Q2. The consensus estimate is for earnings of $0.05 per share versus a loss of $0.03 per share in the prior-year quarter.

In Q1 2023, Shopify’s sales increased 25% YoY to $1.5 billion but adjusted EPS fell 50% to $0.01.