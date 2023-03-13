Signet Jewelers (SIG) will report Q4 earnings this week, here are a few points to note

Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) were down over 3% on Monday. The stock has dropped 12% over the past one month. The diamond jewelry retailer is set to report its fourth quarter 2023 earnings results this week. Here are a few points to note:
Revenue
Signet has guided for total sales of $2.59-2.66 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023. Analysts are projecting revenue of $2.65 billion. This compares to sales of $2.8 billion reported in the fourth quarter of 2022. In the third quarter of 2023, sales rose 3% year-over-year to $1.6 billion.
Earnings
The consensus target is for EPS of $5.43 in Q4 2023 which compares to adjusted EPS of $5.01 in Q4 2022. In Q3 2023, adjusted EPS was $0.74.
Points to note
In the third quarter of 2023, Signet’s same-store sales fell 7.6%, mainly due to shifts in consumer behavior as well as macroeconomic pressure. About half of the comp decline was attributable to lower price points. However, the company saw strong performance at higher price points, with its average transaction value in North America growing 8% in Q3.
Signet stands to benefit from the fact that jewelry is less discretionary compared to other retail categories due to its ties to special occasions thereby making it relatively resilient to inflationary pressures.
The company is doing well in the bridal segment which remains the most important one in fine jewelry, both because of its value as well as the opportunity it provides to gain loyal customers who return for future purchases. Bridal is also not cyclical, which means that engagements, weddings and anniversaries happen consistently time after time. This is yet another advantage. Signet is also focusing on services and repair offerings which provide further opportunity to drive growth.
In its Q3 report, the company said it expected some pressure from inflation and also anticipated some shift in consumer discretionary spending away from the jewelry category due to pent-up demand in experience-oriented categories. It remains to be seen how much of an impact this has had on its performance in Q4.
Click here to read the full transcript of Signet’s Q3 2023 earnings conference call
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Lightwave Logic will license technology to make its polymers ubiquitous: CEO Dr. Michael Lebby
The widespread digital transformation and steady increase in online content consumption have accentuated the demand for better data transmission solutions. Lightwave Logic, Inc. (Nasdaq: LWLG), a technology company focused on
Infographic: DocuSign (DOCU) 4Q revenue up 14%: to realign sales force
DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU), a leading provider of electronic signature solutions, has reported fourth-quarter 2023 earnings. It also provided guidance for the first quarter and fiscal 2024. The top line
ORCL Infographic: Oracle Q3 2023 revenue rises 18%
Software giant Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) said its third-quarter revenues rose 18%. Consequently, adjusted earnings increased sharply. At $12.4 billion, revenues were up 18% year-over-year in the third quarter of