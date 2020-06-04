Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Infographic: Highlights of Slack Technologies (WORK) Q1 2021 Earnings Report
Slack Technologies (NYSE: WORK) reported a narrower loss for the first quarter of 2021, aided by a 50% growth in revenues. The results also exceeded the market’s projection. Meanwhile, the company’s stock dropped on Thursday evening, following the announcement.
The corporate communications app reported an adjusted loss of 2 cents per share for the April-quarter, compared to a loss of 23 cents per share last year. Analysts were looking for a wider loss.
The improvement reflects a 50% growth in revenues to $202 million, which also topped the Street view. On an unadjusted basis, net loss was $75.2 million or $0.13 per share, compared to a loss of $33.3 million or $0.26 per share in the first quarter of 2020.
Shares of Slack, which closed Thursday’s regular session lower, continued to lose during the extended session.
