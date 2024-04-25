Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials

Southwest Airlines (LUV) Q1 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) reported first quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Total operating revenues increased 10.9% year-over-year to $6.3 billion.

Net loss was $231 million, or $0.39 per share, compared to $159 million, or $0.27 per share, last year. Adjusted loss was $0.36 per share.

The top and bottom line numbers both missed expectations, sending the stock plunging over 8% in premarket hours on Thursday.

For the second quarter of 2024, the company expects unit revenue to be down 1.5-3.5% and capacity to be up 8-9% YoY.

(This story will be updated shortly with an infographic)

Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.

Most Popular

BIIB Earnings: Biogen Q1 2024 adj. earnings rise despite lower revenues

Biotechnology firm Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) Wednesday reported an increase in adjusted profit for the first quarter of 2024, despite a decline in revenues. Total revenue declined 7% year-over-year to

Hasbro (HAS) Q1 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) reported first quarter 2024 earnings results today. Revenues decreased 24% year-over-year to $757.3 million. Net earnings attributable to Hasbro, Inc. were $58.2 million, or $0.42 per

BA Earnings: Highlights of Boeing’s Q1 2024 financial results

The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) on Wednesday announced financial results for the first quarter of 2024, reporting a narrower net loss, on an adjusted basis. Revenues dropped 8%. Core loss,

Tags

Aviation

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top