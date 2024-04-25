Southwest Airlines (LUV) Q1 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) reported first quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Total operating revenues increased 10.9% year-over-year to $6.3 billion.

Net loss was $231 million, or $0.39 per share, compared to $159 million, or $0.27 per share, last year. Adjusted loss was $0.36 per share.

The top and bottom line numbers both missed expectations, sending the stock plunging over 8% in premarket hours on Thursday.

For the second quarter of 2024, the company expects unit revenue to be down 1.5-3.5% and capacity to be up 8-9% YoY.

