Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance
SQ Earnings: All you need to know about Square Q1 2020 results
Square Inc. (NYSE: SQ) today announced its first quarter financial results for the period ended March 31, 2020.
First quarter net loss was $105.8 million, or ($0.24) per share, compared to net loss of $38.1 million or $(0.09) per share in the first quarter of 2019.
Net revenues increased 44% to $1.38 billion.
Liquidity at the end of the quarter was $3.4 billion.
For FY20, Square expects to decrease non-GAAP operating expenses by $75 million to $125 million, compared to their initial expectations for 2020.
