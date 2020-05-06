SQ Earnings: All you need to know about Square Q1 2020 results

Square Inc. (NYSE: SQ) today announced its first quarter financial results for the period ended March 31, 2020.

First quarter net loss was $105.8 million, or ($0.24) per share, compared to net loss of $38.1 million or $(0.09) per share in the first quarter of 2019.

Net revenues increased 44% to $1.38 billion.

Liquidity at the end of the quarter was $3.4 billion.

For FY20, Square expects to decrease non-GAAP operating expenses by $75 million to $125 million, compared to their initial expectations for 2020.

