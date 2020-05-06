Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Square, Inc. (SQ) Q1 2020 earnings call dated

we have Jack and Amrita with us today. First thing I want to remind everyone of the format of our earnings call we have published a shareholder letter on our Investor Relations website, which was available shortly after the market close. We will begin this call some short remarks before opening the call directly to your questions during Q&A. We will take questions from our sellers. In addition to questions from conference call participants.

We would also like to remind everyone that we’ll be making forward-looking statements on this call. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by our forward-looking statement reported results or should not be considered as an indication of future performance. Can you take a look at our filings with the SEC for a discussion of the factors that could cause our results to differ also note that the forward-looking statements on this call are based on information available to us as of today’s date. We disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law. During the call will be Square prescribing preliminary gross profit growth results for the month of April. These represent our current estimate for April performance as we have not yet closed our accounting financials for the month of April and our monthly results are not subject to interim review by our auditors. As a result, actual April results may differ from these estimates.

Also during this call we will discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures, reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided in the shoulder letter on our Investor Relations website. These non-GAAP measures are not intended to be a substitute for our GAAP results. Additionally, as a reminder, we will we discontinue the use of adjusted revenue in the 3rd quarter of 2019. Following receipt of a comment letter from and discussions with the SEC our statement of operations continues to disclose, total net revenue transaction-based cost and Bitcoin costs determined in accordance with GAAP, which are the key components of adjusted revenue. There are no changes to any other GAAP or non-GAAP metrics we have posted a spreadsheet on our Investor Relations website with our historical financials and additional details related to our income statement.

Finally, this call is entirety is being audio webcast on our Investor Relations website.

With that I’d like to turn over the GAAP

Jack Dorsey — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Going to service a few remarks for me and Amrita and then we’ll get to your questions. Before we begin, I want to share our gratitude for all those on the frontlines fighting the Cove 19 pandemic we will not be able to do our work. Without the sacrifices you make every moment to do yours. Thank you to our health-care workers and providing essential services around the world to keep us all healthy and safe.

We acknowledge and we appreciate you we’ve seen our customers rise to the occasion to while shelter in place orders have slowed foot traffic to our sellers if our new ways to keep the doors open retain staff and serve customers retailers whine shops in QSR is launched online ordering by building websites in less than a day delivery and curbside pickup larger full service restaurants opened community markets to sell raw ingredients produce and food staples through online stores even Michelin star restaurants like shape any and Berkeley distilleries and Taylor’s shifted to selling personal protective equipment like you can sanitizer announced hairdressers and mutations move to video appointments to advise on styling over the past 6 weeks.

We’ve also seen Cash customers come together. Like never before are donating the strangers and need through social media fundraising for charities small businesses and churches. And tipping artists during online performances I just like loan and Jeffrey Star as people are post their cash tax, so they can send their fans money hosted a 12 our dance with phone to help raise money for health-care workers pending the Cash did he dances on to his Instagram all funds go into direct relief in March we look critically at our roadmaps and decided to quickly We have prioritized our work to advance some initiatives originally slated later in the year. 2 weeks of the first filter in place orders we launched curbside pickup and delivery options in the Square Online Store I made them free for all sellers we eliminated fees for our software products in March and April and launch a way for sellers to policy subscriptions to help them cut cost temporarily and quickly on pause them when they rebound we launch a gift card portal to help our search for Square sellers in the neighborhoods to continue to support them. We launched simple resource hub with information and advice and gave our account management customer support and sales teams information to enable them to better help our sellers as a ex-stimulus was being drafted and finalized teams across both our seller and Cash App ecosystems move past to help sellers and individuals get access to government support as quickly as possible. First Square Capital secured SBA approval to offer PPP ones we’ve built a new product that remove complexity from the PPP process by naming sellers in form so far we have submitted $55 million in verified applications on behalf of 54,000 sellers and approximately $120 million has been approved by the SBA 2000 sellers. The average loan size the businesses in all 50 states, is 12 + $1000 60% of the applicants were sole proprietors 40% for employers cash App published straightforward FAQs to help folks understand the stimulus program and instructions on how to get their money, fast doubling our web traffic overnight from there, we worked with our partner banks to expand Direct Deposit access for Cash, our customers making it easy for people to get their money deposited directly. So they can send to family or friends or use it to purchase whatever they need with our cash Card in 4 weeks, the number of Cash up customers with direct Deposit access grew from 3 million to 14 million now more than ever, we see the strength and value of our ecosystem strategy it comes down to speed and trust our tools have been have proven to be simple enough that anyone current or new customers can quickly pick them up and adapt to many different challenges. They may be and we have shown that we aren’t just hit to provide tools that help and support navigating complexity Safeway this is a transformative moment. And as a business. We’ve made the strategic decision to invest through this challenge. To come out. On the other side in the position of strength. We see significant opportunity to bring new sellers and individuals into our ecosystem and build and launch new products to serve them both today and long-term and while we slowed nonessential hiring. We believe this is a unique opportunity to find great people, so we prioritize critical roles to help us we’re working on something foundational to society and we’re really proud of our agility and hard through these times. Thanks to all of our customers, our employees and you for the trust. As we continue to build and serve. And with that over the Amrita

Amrita Ahuja — Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Jack. I hope you all are safe and healthy with their families. During this time, and I echo Jack’s comments with gratitude for those on the frontlines of this pandemic there are 3 key items, which I’d like to share with you today. First on our first quarter results we achieved strong growth in January and February. Prior to the significant slowdown in our seller business in the last 2 weeks of March 2 on trends in April, we saw early signs of potential stabilization and improvement in our seller ecosystem with continued strong momentum in Cash App 3rd, we believe it’s now more important than ever to invest behind our mission of economic empowerment and service of our customers. A look at our overall first quarter results.

We achieved strong growth in January and February. Prior to the slowdown in seller in the last 2 weeks of March overall in the first quarter gross profit was $39 million, up 36% year-over-year or 40% growth year-over-year excluding caviar these growth rates are about 10 points lower than what we observed through January and February. Prior to the impact of copper, 19 our seller ecosystem gross profit grew 18% year-over-year in the first quarter.

This includes the last 2 weeks of March for seller GPV decelerated sharply to a decline of 39% year-over-year. Tazeen volumes were down approximately 60% year-over-year in the last 2 weeks of March while card-not-present volumes were less affected additionally we refunded all software subscription fees for our sellers to support them during the Cover 19 pandemic and beginning in mid-March we paused new core Flex Loan offers for Square Capital given lower visibility in this disruptive time cash App delivered impressive growth in the first quarter with gross profit up 15% year-over-year. While we saw a modest deceleration in peer to peer volumes and cash Card spend from Cove and 19 in March.

Overall growth remained strong with Cash App gross profit up 12% year-over-year in March. A key driver remained efficient new customer acquisition in March and then again in April Cash App set new highs. Its number of net new monthly transacting actives our Bitcoin and stock brokerage products. The market volatility help to increase adoption and drive strong volume growth during the quarter. Turning to profitability. Net loss was $6 million and adjusted EBITDA was $9 million during the first quarter with 2 key factors to call out first. The primary impact in the quarter was a significant increase in reserves for transaction in loan losses, which reflected an estimate for the anticipated impact of 19 on future losses related this stellar transaction processing and Square Capital.

We recognize actual losses could vary based on severity and duration of the impact of over 19 the 2nd lesser factor was the slowdown in high margin revenue in our seller ecosystem. In the last 2 weeks of March the macroeconomic environment we are experiencing is unlike anything we have seen our focus is on our customers and communities have been meaningfully impacted. We also recognize there could be a wide range of outcomes for our financial results in the second quarter and the remainder of the year depending on the length and severity of cover 19.

Therefore we are not providing second quarter. Full year revenue or earnings financial guidance at this time. Instead, we wanted to share with you what we are seeing in real-time with an update on business trends from April including early signs of potential stabilization and improvement in seller GPV with continued momentum in Cash App in our seller ecosystem. We expect gross profit to be down approximately 35% year-over-year in April. GPV was down 39% year-over-year in April. While we saw a decline of approximately 45% year-over-year from the last week of March. Through the first half of April as trend line stabilized at these levels. We have seen improving growth rates since mid-April. We recognize, it’s still early and we continue to see daily volatility, but we’ve been encouraged by these recent trends.

We believe this improvement coincides with a few potential factors, one existing sellers adapting as they shift to omnichannel commerce acquisition of new sellers. 3, the timing of Easter and for a benefit from government stimulus efforts while GPV from in-person activity was down significantly year-over-year in April. Card-not-present in GPV achieved positive year-over-year growth as we saw so is adapt their businesses and leverage many of our omnichannel offerings we’re Online Store with an area of strong growth in acquisition with weekly GPV up more than 5 x since mid-March and with the strongest adoption by sellers in 2 of the hardest hit verticals food and drink and retail notably we saw over 2/3 of Square Online Store GPV come from our recently launched a pickup and delivery service additionally, we have taken measures to support our customers and protect our companies through cover 19 measures that will impact seller topline results in the second quarter, but we believe benefit us and our customers for the long term. We waived subscription fees for our sellers in April and offered the option to pause subscription billing temporarily to allow our sellers to better manage costs.

Square Capital. While we paused offers for nuclear core Flex Loan core Flex Loan, we intend to reopen Flex Loan Origination where we see stability in the coming weeks and months. As you heard from Jack we started distributing loans in the second round of PPP, while there is a tremendous amount of work happening here to support our sellers. We don’t expect capital to contribute materially to revenue and gross profit in the second quarter turning to cash outperformance in April where we expect gross profit growth of over 100% year-over-year.

Cash App strong performance was broad-based as we achieved our highest monthly totals for net new transacting active peer to peer volume cash Card Ben new direct deposit transacting active Bitcoin and stock brokerage volumes and stored funds after modest initial deceleration in late March cash peer to peer volumes and cash Card improved during the first half of April as we saw customers seek new use cases for sending money and shift commerce to e-commerce channels during the second half of April the Cures Act stimulus programs helps drive even stronger growth across various Cash App products in Particular, we saw strong adoption of direct deposits and cash App customers compared to March, April, direct deposit volumes grew by 3 times and new Direct Deposit transacting actives grew by 4 this helps drive customers to store, more than $1.3 billion in aggregate cash balances during the month, which roughly doubled compared to the beginning of January and was up 1.4 x month over month while we are encouraged by Cash results in April, we will continue to monitor how customer behavior normalizes post stimulus and this dynamic macro environment turning to my final topic, our investment framework and key factors that impact profitability. First, as I mentioned earlier, we have high incremental margins in our seller business as a result decreases in our gross profit will largely flow through to profitability. Second transaction in loan losses in future quarters are determined by 2 primary input actual losses on first quarter volumes which could prove higher or lower than our first quarter results and estimates were expected losses on volumes generated in subsequent periods, both of these inputs may vary depending on the length and severity of cover 19 impact as it relates to second quarter volumes we and our sellers have taken steps to mitigate risks and this new macro environment, but this is an area we continue to watch closely 3rd, while we have reviewed our operating expenses and taken steps to pull back discretionary expenses. Where appropriate, we believe it is now more important than ever to invest in our mission of economic empowerment and services both sellers and individuals we have pulled back certain non-essential spend around seller marketing hiring for non-critical positions facility is build out travel company events and other discretionary expenses. Leading to an expected reduction in 2020 non-GAAP operating expenses of $5,000,225 million compared to our initial expectations for 2020 product development, sales and marketing and G&A the second quarter, we expect non-GAAP, product development, sales and marketing in G&A and aggregate to be in line with first quarter spend we intend to pursue originally planned Cash App investment given strong performance and as a reminder, a large portion of cash operating expenses such as P2P costs. Our non-discretionary and expected to scale, along with the growth of the platform while we are being appropriately deliberate with our investments in our seller ecosystem. We’ve seen encouraging early signs of attractive returns on marketing, they can lead us to add back investment to reach new customers we deferred. Our global brand campaign and shifted our sales and marketing messages to prioritize targeted omnichannel products and multi-product awareness campaigns. We saw early signs early results in mid-March and April that indicate the quality of new sellers improved from pre-Covad levels as recent cohorts of sellers were larger and both the volume and gross profit basis. We believe our seller ecosystem is significantly differentiated especially in times like these, our portfolio of products enable sellers to quickly move between offline and online commerce in an integrated and seamless manner beat up money movement and communicate with buyers in a way that few other companies can offer Cash App. This is a unique moment in which new customer consumer-driven commerce habits are taking shape Cash App team is focused on crafting new experiences with a demonstrated products. I’ll ask velocity that hasn’t flowed in this time of great disruption Jack mentioned our team’s efforts around the stimulus, the resulting inflection on direct deposit is meaningful direct deposit customers have generated revenue which is multiples higher compared to customers who only use peer to peer as Cash App was added more products. We’ve expanded the addressable market opportunity as customers have increased their adoption of those products their lifetime value has increased, which has driven improvements in Cash profitability over time. And we believe it is still early days. Finally, our strong balance sheet with $3.4 billion in liquidity at the end of the first quarter and a recently upsized revolver affords us the opportunity to be deliberate and long-term oriented as we invest work we do to serve our customers has never been more urgent or important, we believe the investments we make today to support our existing customers amplify our go-to-market approach reaching new customers and strategically and selectively hire great talent will enable us to emerge stronger as we look ahead to a recovery I’ll now turn it back to the operator to start the Q&A portion of the call.

Questions and Answers:

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Tien-Tsin Huang from J.P. Morgan. Your line is open.

Tien-Tsin Huang — J.P. Morgan — Analyst

Great, thanks. I think so much for this data. I wanted to ask, I think you sort of touched upon, both we did just how you’re approaching risk management on the seller side both for Square Capital and underwriting in general, it sounds like you are skewing a little bit bigger, which is helping on the, on the quality as you suggested, so just anything else to add to that. And then also just to clarify, because I’m getting some questions on it in the first quarter EBITDA. How much was driven by the higher loss reserve and I presume that should stabilize if the volumes stabilized and looking ahead. Is it fair to apply a detrimental margin that look like your incremental margin when things are going well. I think that was in the ’60s. All else equal, is that a good starting point to think about that. All else equal. Thank you.

Jack Dorsey — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

We can I can start us off. Maybe I’ll start us off with your second question around EBITDA impact for the first quarter and then we can tackle the rest of your questions with respect to EBITDA in the 4th quarter, which was $9 million. There were 2 primary impacts the larger of the impact was related to risk loss reserves, which will speak to in a moment the lesser of the impact was the top line impact and the flow through to margin there as you noted high incremental margins on our seller business, which benefits us obviously as revenues grow and then we saw the impact in the other direction in terms of detrimental margins in the last 2 weeks of the quarter.

For Q1, Q1 FX risk loss EBITDA would have been up even with the impact of the last 2 weeks of March EBITDA would have been up 30% year-over-year. The risk-Loss clearly, clearly the larger impact for Q1 and let me talk through some of the puts and takes. With respect to our transaction and loan losses and then we can see if there is more of your question that I’ve missed. So with respect to transaction and loan losses, we booked $109 million in the first quarter is primarily driven by the seller transaction processing volume in the first quarter, along with our capital loans on balance sheet of just over $160 million and the way you can look at that is for both of those 2 areas.

The reserve that we took, which is an estimate at this point. The reserve that we took is about 4 times higher than the prior quarterly run rate on a dollar basis. So think of Q4. What we took in Q1 was about 4 times higher to give you a sense of what we’re tracking we watch charge backs on the seller side related to non-delivery of goods is 1 indicating a leading indicator of losses and what we’ve seen so far on charge backs is actually less than 2 times normal levels. However, we know that what we see here is very much dependent on what happens in terms of the duration and severity and the coherent and that we could see additional losses. Hence we set of provision in reserve, that’s the typical levels.

On the capital business, similar sort of approach $22 million provision on the capital loans on our balance sheet, which is about 4 x the prior run rate on a dollar basis, but only about 2.5, 5 from a loss rate basis and similarly seeing lower in terms of current repayment flows than what we actually booked in the expectation that there would be further impact from coded and to your question, we have taken. We have taken risk bit mitigating measures to manage our exposure in this very dynamic time.

Some of the things that we’ve done on the seller business our manage our exposure related to higher risk sellers including assessing some of the industry and products that have been releasing disputes managed our sellers, for instance, SMS reminders to help assess Square contract service, which is a legal framework for extended payment terms on the capital side, we’ve paused core Flex Loan originations for now. But as we see stabilization across verticals across geos and plan to reopen our core Flex Loan product in the coming weeks and months. And in terms of the future outlook here in terms of risk loss, there are a number of puts and takes. Obviously, the remarks There is actual losses that flow through in Q1. Which could be higher or lower than the reserve assumptions that we’ve made there. Future GPV level, there is a mix of products that we serve in the mix of verticals and then there is these actions that we’re taking to mitigate our risks as we look forward. So this is an area that could be variable but we’re very, very focused on monitoring here and taking proactive measures to manage our risk

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Darrin Peller, your line is open.

Darrin Peller — Wolfe Research — Analyst

Hey, thanks guys. Glad to hear. You’re all doing. Okay. Look, I just addressing the questions we get around the resilience of your customers, is there any early indications. You can give us into sense merchants that the numbers that are managing through this versus perhaps not then maybe the mix of merchants. We should expect. On the other side of this and then really more importantly looking through 2020 you guys clearly have some of the better omnichannel technology. So can you comment on the kind of inbounds you’re getting from your merchants to help them with your with your Tech and omnichannel and what does that mean for market share for Square versus the industry.

Jack Dorsey — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

On the other side Peter. I’ll sort of thoughts on what we’re seeing to start and then Jacqueline jump in on where we believe our ecosystem is differentiated what we’re seeing so far in terms of the diversity of our ecosystem because you’re right, we serve a variety of verticals we serve across a number of geographies, some with shelter in place measures most with in place measures and some that are using on both domestically and internationally and we serve a variety of products across our ecosystem. So let me try to tease apart bit of what we’re seeing across all of that at the aggregate level what we saw in the back half of ‘ of March and then through April was seller GPV down 39% year-over-year, but it’s important to tease apart the nuances when you look on a week-by-week basis. The last week of March. And the first half of April was down about 45% year-over-year. And the back half of April we’ve seen improvements on that has rebounded above that blended 30% year-over-year number.

We believe it’s driven by 3 main factors, first existing sellers adapting the contactless commerce and we’ll talk through some of the products that we have that has really served our sellers in this time and enables them to stay open and interacting with our buyers. We’ve seen new sellers joining our platform in this time because of the differentiated aspects of our ecosystem and we’ve seen the impact of both the timing of Easter and the potential impact from the government stimulus programs which have really started taking effect in mid-April. From a commerce type perspective, which really speaks to the breadth of our ecosystem and we have seen positive year-over-year growth in our card-not-present products as sellers have adopted to Contactless commerce solutions and now card-not-present products which used to account for about a 3rd of our volume now account for well over 50% of our GPV in April.

Some of the key outperformance to point out here include the online store which since the launch of curbside pickup in solar power delivery. I mentioned our weekly GPV on the online store is about 5X what we had seen earlier in Q1 and sellers are shifting our approach to contactless options additionally virtual terminal in invoices both achieved positive year-over-year growth, which may be partly related to the less impact, we’ve seen in the services vertical, which really makes use of that product. From a market standpoint or geographic standpoint, we’ve seen a variety of outcomes across international markets, Australia. Interestingly, which has had the most success in reducing cases is our first market was our first market to return to positive year-over-year growth in the past 10 days we’ve seen growth rates stabilizing in that positive range.

And we have also seen as I mentioned in some of the states in the US that in late April started using shelter and place restrictions early data that indicates a stronger uplift in those states versus the states with shelter in place measures in place, we only have a week of data so far and obviously there is a lot to look at here, a lot of considerations around health metrics and otherwise. But this is an area that we will continue to monitor across the diversity of our seller base and as you noted, we serve sellers across every vertical millions of businesses and widespread across the US in particular, we’ve seen impacts from Cove 19 in a number of different ways.

While all industries have experienced year-over-year declines in GPV the services vertical as I mentioned like home and repair and professional services has been the most resilient and we’ve seen verticals that have been hard hit like food and beverage and retail make use of those omni channel products that I was mentioning earlier by seller size, so maybe my final point before Jack and by seller size all 5 segments were impacted micro sellers growth declines are now more comparable to larger sellers. But what you see with MICROS is both higher churn and higher seeing or sales growth.

So it’s still nuance across the system, but a serve a diversity across verticals geographies and products there are, hope you’re well. Yeah. So we are, we are seeing a lot of opportunity here, we are seeing sellers switch to Square from our competitors because of the omnichannel ecosystem. We, in terms of inbound. So the first and foremost was just how do how do I run my business online and we were able to quickly help people shift and a lot of these sellers, wanted to get online and wanted to sell online, but just make the time to do so. So this was kind of forcing function to show them the all the benefits of being online. And I think what that ultimately does is they will have a lot more attention online as he offline comes back and be much stronger businesses because of it which is awesome. We’ve also seen some some calls from very large sellers, which have increased since March.

It’s been up over 30% and there are coming to us because of the, because of the omnichannel ecosystem as well. We saw just one example. We had a chain of breweries which was struggling to adapt with a pandemic and they came to us. Today’s saw their online business with the competitor. Instead, we were able to get them up and running much much faster. So they switched everything to us. So it’s really important to emphasize that as we come out of this we do believe that a lot of sellers are going to get creative and they’re not just going to be in the retail category or in the restaurants category or in the services category they’re going to merge, these things and Square is the only one out there that actually covers all the verticals.

With all the critical tools to actually be creative and serve your customers in new ways. So we’re seeing larger sellers at scale. We’re seeing our current customers and we’re seeing new customers. We see this this omnichannel offering and and want to go with us because we’re easier and I do believe that the speed at which we’re able to move and the volume we are able to move with the PPP program for our sellers versus the rest of the financial institutions will be a net positive for us in terms of a goodwill Halo attracting a lot of sellers are way because they’re very, very rich seller networks of sellers asking another seller what tools to use and why. What’s the company like what are they done well for you in the past and what have they done poorly.

So I think how we’ve handled our sellers and supported them throughout this time will be a huge win for us in terms of retaining but also also newer sellers as well. And just to add a final point to that some of the marketing results that we’re seeing that I mentioned earlier are showing that those new weekly seller cohorts that we’re attracting since the middle of March, our larger both an aggregate across the cohort and on an individual seller by seller basis versus pre-levels which really shows to underscore the point Jack was making that we believe we’re a differentiated ecosystem that’s attracting not only larger sellers but but broader sizes of cohorts and sellers in this very dynamic time.

Darrin Peller — Wolfe Research — Analyst

All right, that’s helpful. Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Dan from Red right in queue. Your line is open.

Unidentified Participant — — Analyst

Hi, I’m a Square seller Woodward, like you

Unidentified Participant — — Analyst

Here in Corning, New Jersey, into it Square to show sold out on the live site what’s inventory it’s zero well for a business like ours. We have a variable amount each day as more quick service restaurants like us red way to shift to ask Square Online Store doing the goodbye team. We’re seeing more for a flexible inventory management system. Are there, plans to build up our features like this for quick service restaurants Square Online Store hey down this Jack.

Jack Dorsey — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks for using Square and hope you’re percent. So this is something we’re actively working on inventories. A big purchaser for us and we accelerate a little bunch of our roadmap. In order to support curbside pickup and delivery and we need to make sure that we’re adding the option organized orders by fulfillment channel, as I said on mobile without the modified delivery zones. So we’re going to turn feedback in this time on what’s working, what’s not working in regards to inventory and generally with the system as we, as we’ve shifted to this new world and we’re working as fast we can on it. So I appreciate the feedback and we’re on it.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Lisa Ellis from Moffett Nathanson. Your line is open.

Lisa Ellis — MoffettNathanson — Analyst

Good afternoon, good to hear you guys invoices my questions on related to Cash App in the transaction activity you’re seeing there last week Visa reported that their US debit volumes were actually trending positive low-single digits in late April due to some of the stimulus spending. Are you seeing similar trends like that on the cash Card. And then looking forward, do you expect cash Card volume should remain pretty resilient because they’re tied to non-discretionary spending or how are you thinking about the employment impact. There are a lot of the Cash App users, some of the folks that unfortunately we’re seeing unemployed currently once just your outlook in general for the transaction activity on Cash Card. Thank you.

Jack Dorsey — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hey, Lisa. I’ll start us off. Thanks for the question. April was a strong month. As you heard for Cash App overall and including for Cash Card, where we saw cash Card highest monthly total for both quarters and for volumes of spend across the Cash Card following the deceleration that we saw in late March growth troughed around the end of March and spend began to rebound in early April. Even before the stimulus payments, which roughly came in about mid-April ahead of the government government stimulus programs customers explored Direct Deposit functionality and engaged with the app. We saw significant increase in cash Card orders and a growth in active across the active base for Cash Card.

And that was prior to the second IRS portal release on April 15 as the stimulus payments were disbursed we saw a material increase in volumes per card, active as Cash App Store really a critical need here by helping customers access and use their funds rapidly the uplift in weekly spend has continued in the second half of April although still below pre-covenant levels and we’re seeing the spending behavior on Cash Card shift towards more card not presence and online commerce. As you can understand given shelter in place measures.

We’re also seeing elevated non-discretionary spend grocer health and wellness Retail away from bars restaurants entertainment transportation and that we would have seen pre and we believe the unique aspect that we have here with the BOOST program has positioned us to help individuals where we’re using our ecosystem here to help benefit our customers and actively rotating our booster awards offered to specific merchants and categories including things like grocery pharmacies and dollar stores in terms of the broader question about unemployment.

We are very watchful here and we want to see what normalized standing looks like post the stimulus efforts. So it’s probably too early for us to say, but we are very encouraged, both in the growth of the base of users across Cash App and cash Card and the depth of the engagement that we’ve seen through products like direct deposit in the last weeks and months.

Lisa Ellis — MoffettNathanson — Analyst

Super helpful. Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Timothy Chiodo from Credit Suisse. Your line is open.

Timothy Chiodo — Credit Suisse — Analyst

Thank you for taking my question, also related Cash App and a little bit of a follow-up there under deposit. So yes, the Cash outs that’s across the board we’re pretty impressive especially. I think the direct deposit was really a standout there shareholder letter shows direct deposit active users up more than, it looks like more than 2 times month over month into April and mentioned the stimulus checks being a big driver there of the direct deposit activity. But what can you tell us about these users in terms of perhaps their propensity to continue to use direct deposit with their paychecks beyond the stimulus I then as somewhat of a follow-up there, what are some of the things in general that Cash App either has already done or is planning to do to help continue that strong adoption of a primary account usage. I did notice that you mentioned the eligibility increased from about $3 million to 14 million in terms of direct deposit, so that sounds like a pretty good start

Jack Dorsey — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. Thanks, Tim. I hope you. Well, we are, we do believe direct deposit is a huge opportunity, and as we said in the opening direct deposit customers or some of the most engaged on the platform. And they typically carry much higher balances and use more our products like coin and equities. In addition, the cash Card and peer to peer. We saw 2 significant bumps recently customers that receive their tax refunds in positive paychecks used our ecosystem a whole lot more. We saw an increase in P2P volumes and cash Card spend in late February. And also in late March.

And then April obviously got the government stimulus provided us an opportunity to help folks receive their money much much faster and our teams did work, as you mentioned, with our partner banks to expand the $3 million direct deposit accounts we had in February to 14 million. We also make sure that the interface is very clear. So when you click into the top that is actually where the money is stored, you should see your direct deposit routing number of right away. So just putting it upfront to the people know that this is a tool that can be used for tax for just stimulus for your paycheck at your your job is critical. And that does lead to people seeing Cash App ultimately as a, as a primary account not needing to go to a bank branch regarding to going to the App Store signing up and they are there in business and it’s not just around peer to peer and storing money and using on the card, but the, the people who are using that money to buy equities that the investing product and also buy Bitcoin has been pretty, pretty incredible.

So this is part of the reason why we think the ecosystem strategy is so strong, we’re not just a peer to peer up, we’re not just a stock purchasing up, we’re not just a Bitcoin up we have everything in one and everything that is interesting in terms of how I think about my own personal finances and spend my money is all in one simple, straightforward out that we will continue to make better in that more adjacent features that complement some of these critical needs that people are telling us that they have and Tim, just to add a couple metrics to this topic from March to April, we saw a direct deposit volumes grow by 3 times March to April, we saw new direct Deposit transacting active pro by 4 and from March to April, we saw our stored funds grow from $945 million cost base of Cash App users to over 1.3 billion so clearly this is a product that’s resonated and we believe we’re in a transformational moment right now we’re new commerce standard new banking habits and new ways of conducting Financial Services and commerce are taking shape and Cash App along with our seller business has an opportunity to serve our customers uniquely in this moment. So, while I think it’s early for us to say what happens or what changes with the curve of direct deposit in the future. This is a key priority for us and an encouraging signs that you’ve seen in the month of April here.

Timothy Chiodo — Credit Suisse — Analyst

Thanks a lot. Definitely noted on the metrics, the change to the interface and more features to come. So thanks a lot. Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Josh Beck from KeyBanc. Your line is open.

Josh Beck — KeyBanc — Analyst

Yeah, thank you for taking the call. And really impressive work that you’ve done for your consumers and sellers, I wanted to ask a higher level question on Cash App. When you look at the newer customers that you may be pulled in in the last month or so. Is it expanding the audience and addressable market in any ways and obviously had some really good stats on the online store any sense to give us how many sellers have actually lit up that product that would be really helpful. Thank you.

Jack Dorsey — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks Josh. We are. I do believe that is expanding the audience. I’m pretty dramatically. Cash, cash-up has there has been something really special for us and it is, it has a lot of ground. As a lot of association with a pretty strong culture. It’s not seen as just a traditional financial assets. The, as part of the culture, in many ways. And we’re seeing that play out, especially now during covered 19. As I mentioned in my opening remarks, like all the turn anything that’s happening on social media.

The fund raising the tipping to artists and musicians, this is, this is all pretty net new and we’re looking at this closely and where we’re taking the opportunities to form partnerships that there are some like we announced a partnership with Spotify which lets listeners contribute and send money to Artis the poster Cash take on their artist page and more than 25,000 artists to already linked their Cash App account risk Spotify and we saw more than 100,000 test in the first week since the launch another big area is gamers. We’re seeing a lot of activity in regards to cash up on Twitch and in the first quarter, we launched our Twitter channel and we’re going to our account to over 180,000 but what’s interesting about this is like there’s a lot of similarities between what we’re seeing around music and also gaming and how Cash App is being used in both.

So we have reached a very mainstream influential audience and because of the simplicity because of how we handle the standard stimulus check and because of everything that you can do within the inclusive of buying stocks and decline and then the cash Card, we think will benefit and draft off a lot of trust, a lot of love for what it offers and what it can do and word of mouth is definitely our friend here so we consists only see the Cash up in the top 10 of the app stores and consistently see it rise as as new people broadcast use of it. So there is a very nice viral loop is inherent in the system that continues to to compound and grow favorably on the second question, how many sellers have used the Square Online Store and whether. Did you want to take us

Sure I’ll hit that one and maybe just one final point before I do that on the cash opportunity. If you remember, Josh. We released some slides in late March related to addressable market across both our Cash App ecosystem and the seller ecosystem Cash App ecosystem addresses over 100 million people in the US with the target age of between 15 and 39, which represent $60 billion of opportunity across this the product areas that we serve today. So we envision a really significant runway ahead for Cash App and Cash up in the month of April and various points within the top 5 of the iOS App Store in terms of downloaded apps only behind some apps. So clearly resonating as Jack said in the sort of cultural moment that we’re in I’m turning to your second question on Square Online Store. And we can speak about Square Online Store and then level up and talk about broader our CNP offerings, our card-not-present offerings so Online Store.

We haven’t provided a usage number in terms of active sellers. But on a weekly GPV basis of 5X since mid-March pre Cove it effectively and our most recent weekly GPV run rate was at $59 million or $3 billion on an annualized basis and now the daily sign-ups that we’re seeing the Square Online Store are higher in number than what our typical finance would have been for the Point-of-Sale app pre-covered. So clearly resonating and resonating for new sellers as well as existing sellers. But again, I would think about our broader omnichannel strategy rather than just focusing on the online store and more broadly. Our card-not-present products, as I mentioned earlier, now over 50% of our volumes versus a 3rd of our volumes. Prior to it and that spend, not just for online store but invoices virtual terminal parts of our developer platform with the e-commerce API.

And this has been an area of strength for us with positive GPV growth year-over-year in the month of April. Very helpful jack in Alberta. I think so much thanks to ask. Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Jason Kupferberg from Bank of America. Your line is open. Hi, this is Cathy on for. Jason, thanks for taking my question. I mean, I just wanted to get an update on seller and whether you found specific programs or initiatives with sellers to be particularly effective and perhaps if you have any new products or initiatives coming maybe to complement some of the existing ones. You already have. Thank you. I can maybe start us off on this one.

So in terms of churn. It’s typically a variable figure for us given the large portion of micro sellers that we serve, who may be seasonable seasonal. So given the noise that we see today and and how early trends are shaping up, the main indicator I’d point you toward would be a change in gross profit for change in GPV growth which has noted for the seller business is in that minus 5 or minus 39% range for the month of April we’ve noted earlier on the call that the back half of April we’ve seen improving trends based on existing sellers transitioning to new forms of commerce based on new sellers coming in based on stimulus efforts we’ve also noted that certain areas with using shelter in place measures we’ve seen further improvement.

And what we’ve seen in terms of number of unique cards and number of unique sellers in the back half of April has also improved which to us indicates that we have sellers who are able to reopen their business in the back half of April. So those are kind of the trend that we’ve seen around churn in terms of the key things that we can do for our sellers, I think a lot of them have been noted on this call sellers are looking for omnichannel solutions that enable them to interact with their buyers in new formats, whether that’s with commerce online invoices et cetera.

They’re also looking for cash flow and opportunities to bridge them and that’s really the structure time and the PPP program where we help to enable over $0.5 billion in loans in the past week has also gone a long way to supporting our sellers and speaks to the strength of the ecosystem that we were able to move quickly and get this product up and running. And just a few short weeks within each of these products you see feature that are working towards supporting our sellers, whether it’s pre-popular hitting applications in the PPP program for payroll sellers or it’s the order and pickup delivery product that was launched in the Stand of the few short weeks as well as on the Cash business where the Sprint towards enabling government stimulus and direct deposit accounts. Our teams are working very, very hard happening at the company right now.

Our teams are working very, very hard to enable new products and features across the porting our sellers and individuals this is also one of the areas at the ecosystem shortly makes slight stronger a seller may turn out of one products but sort of using 2 others are 3 others from us for them not turning out with all the whole company. And as we add more of those critical functions and tools that gets even more and more durable. So a lot of the reason why we only ecosystem strategy is exactly this but like like everyone else we’re learning as quickly as possible in partnership with our sellers on on what’s working during this time what they, what they need, how they think about rebounding as more things reopen and all those learnings will be distilled into products and features.

Going forward, and we’re doing that with, with our current customers are small customers and even our larger customers who are rediscovering new ways and discovering our other tools like Ben & Jerry’s is a good example of this, these are point of sale across 100 retail shops and needed to pivot to online so we showed them of the Square Online Store and they rolling it out nationwide over the coming weeks. So you’re very small or very large what we think helps the most with retained Is making sure that people see our full suite of services and getting value out of them.

Josh Beck — KeyBanc — Analyst

Great, thanks for the answer.

Operator

Next question comes from the line of Jason Friedman from Cisco. Your line is open.

Analyst

Hi, thanks for taking my question. Good to hear your voices Belanger is making me hungry, I just wanted to ask with the part of the investment and operating narrative has been about the cross selling of seller and Cash App and I was just wondering, in light of the current business environment, how that may have affected your thinking on the cross selling of cash and seller ecosystems, a lot of good use cases. Jack, in your prepared remarks. So is that something that you’re moving forward in terms of your kind of time horizon. Thank you.

Jack Dorsey — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, great question, Jimmy. So we are, we are moving forward. We did have to re-prioritize our roadmap. Just to handle some of the issues that were present and challenges. We’re seeing with for our sellers and Cash, our customers due to covered, but we do believe that there is a lot of real strength that comes from connecting the 2 ecosystems 3rd amazing independently. But as we look for those connection points, whether they’d be boost to local sellers.

What we’ve done with our payroll product and paying employees for with cash up so they could access their funds immediately. There’s a number of those that we think are really interesting and potentially really impactful. So we are, we wanted to make sure that we are handling the present the present challenge. First, but we’re definitely not taking our eyes off the ball in terms of how we can at least these 2 got on the line. Thank you. Thank you. Your last question comes from the line of Ramsey El Assal from Barclays. Your line is open. Hey, guys. This has been on for Randy and thanks so much for taking the question, I guess, kind of wanted to follow up on some of the earlier questions about the change in the product roadmap. I noticed international revenue had grown pretty nicely in the quarter. And I guess, first, is that just due to a kind of a broader suite of products now being rolled out all the countries, but more specifically the question I’m kind of wondering is that one of the opportunities you see being being pushed out and kind of how does your roadmap typically change with everything going on right now.

Maybe I can take us Fast with what we’ve seen from an international perspective in the first quarter and in April from an April perspective international GCV was down 20%, which is a deceleration versus prior Colvin levels in the first quarter perspective GAAP. International revenue was up 51% to strong growth for us and consistent with what we had seen in the prior couple of quarters where we had seen outperformance as our products are resonating internationally in terms of breaking down some of those trends. The related to covered that we’ve seen in April as I mentioned earlier in April. In Australia, we’re now seeing positive year-over-year growth from a UK perspective, we’re seeing modest declines and Japan and Canada are still down year-over-year but seeing improvement as well. So, very consistent with the broader narrative that we’ve been sharing on this call. So far, some are covered impact perspective, I mean, obviously our products continue to resonate there from an omnichannel perspective internationally as they do in the US

Unidentified Participant — — Analyst

Yeah. And just a follow-up. We’re not going to we’re not going to take our focus off growing outside of the United States and sure that our ecosystem is is sound and comprehensive.

Jack Dorsey — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

So, the United States, we have, we’ve done a lot of good work over the past few quarters, but there’s a lot more to do and we, the same needs that we see during this time in the US with we’re seeing globally as well. And we want to make sure that the thing that sets us apart is this ecosystem and it has a set us apart, not just in the United States but everywhere and we’ve learned a ton from the US and how various products took off and I helps our sequencing around these roadmap. So we can be more sure of the impact as we put the work into actually do the, do the work to launch

Josh Beck — KeyBanc — Analyst

Great, thanks so much for taking my question.

Operator

Thank you. You I’d like to turn the call back over to the Company for closing remarks.

Jack Dorsey — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you everyone for joining our call. I would like to remind everyone that we’ve been hosting our second quarter 2020 earnings call on August 5. Thanks again for participating today.

Operator

