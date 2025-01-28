Starbucks Q1 2025 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript

Coffee chain Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) is expected to report its first-quarter 2025 earnings results today after the closing bell.

Listen to Starbucks’ Q1 2025 earnings call live and read the real-time transcript

Wall Street analysts expect the company to report earnings of $0.67 per share for the December quarter, on an adjusted basis. In the year-ago quarter, it had earned $0.90 per share, excluding special items. The consensus revenue estimate for the first quarter is $9.31 billion, which represents a 1.3% year-over-year decline.

For the fourth quarter of 2024, the company reported adjusted earnings of $0.80 per share, down 25% from the prior-year quarter. Net earnings attributable to Starbucks dropped to $909.3 million or $0.80 per share in Q4. Fourth-quarter revenue decreased 3% year-over-year to $9.1 billion.