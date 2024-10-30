Starbucks Q4 2024 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) is set to publish its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today after the closing bell.
Listen to Starbucks’ Q4 2024 earnings call live and read the real-time transcript
Last week, Starbucks issued preliminary guidance for Q4 2024. The company said consolidated revenue declined 3% year-over-year to $9.1 billion and global comparable store sales fell 7%.
GAAP EPS decreased 25% to $0.80 while adjusted EPS dropped 24% on a constant currency basis to $0.80 compared to last year.
Analysts’ projections were for earnings of $1.03 per share on revenue of $9.37 billion.
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
SBUX Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Starbucks’ Q4 2024 financial results
Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today. Consolidated net revenues declined 3%, including on a constant currency basis, to $9.1 billion compared to the same
Key highlights from Biogen’s (BIIB) Q3 2024 earnings results
Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) reported its third quarter 2024 earnings results today. Total revenue decreased 3% year-over-year to $2.46 billion. Revenues were down 3% on a constant currency basis as
Infographic: Caterpillar (CAT) reports lower Q3 revenue and adj. profit
Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT), a leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, on Wednesday reported a decrease in revenue and adjusted earnings for the third quarter of 2024. Sales and