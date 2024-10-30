Starbucks Q4 2024 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) is set to publish its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today after the closing bell.

Listen to Starbucks’ Q4 2024 earnings call live and read the real-time transcript

Last week, Starbucks issued preliminary guidance for Q4 2024. The company said consolidated revenue declined 3% year-over-year to $9.1 billion and global comparable store sales fell 7%.

GAAP EPS decreased 25% to $0.80 while adjusted EPS dropped 24% on a constant currency basis to $0.80 compared to last year.

Analysts’ projections were for earnings of $1.03 per share on revenue of $9.37 billion.