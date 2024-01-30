Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
Starbucks (SBUX) Q1 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) reported first quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Consolidated net revenues increased 8% year-over-year to $9.4 billion.
Global comparable store sales increased 5%.
Net earnings attributable to Starbucks grew 19.8% to $1 billion while EPS rose 21.6% to $0.90. Adjusted EPS grew 20% to $0.90.
Revenue and earnings beat expectations, sending the stock up 3% in aftermarket hours on Tuesday.
The company opened 549 net new stores in Q1, ending the period with 38,587 stores.
Prior performance
