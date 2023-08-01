Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
Starbucks (SBUX) Q3 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Consolidated net revenues of $9.2 billion were up 12% from the prior-year quarter. Global comparable store sales increased 10%.
Net earnings attributable to Starbucks increased 25% year-over-year to $1.1 billion, or $0.99 per share. Adjusted EPS of $1.00 grew 19% YoY.
Both revenue and earnings beat estimates.
The company opened 588 net new stores in Q3, ending the period with 37,222 stores.
The stock was down slightly in aftermarket hours on Tuesday.
Prior performance
Most Popular
Ocean Biomedical shares details of its successful lung cancer program on World Lung Cancer Day
Biopharmaceutical company Ocean Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCEA) provided details of its multi-pronged lung cancer program built on novel immunotherapy discoveries by the company’s scientific co-founder Dr. Jack Elias. The report
MO Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Altria’s Q2 2023 financial results
Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net revenues dipped 0.5% to $6.5 billion compared to the same period a year ago. GAAP net earnings
PFE Earnings: All you need to know about Pfizer’s Q2 2023 earnings results
Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today. Revenues decreased 54% year-over-year to $12.7 billion. Reported net income declined 77% to $2.3 billion, or $0.41 per share,