Starbucks (SBUX) Q3 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Consolidated net revenues of $9.2 billion were up 12% from the prior-year quarter. Global comparable store sales increased 10%.

Net earnings attributable to Starbucks increased 25% year-over-year to $1.1 billion, or $0.99 per share. Adjusted EPS of $1.00 grew 19% YoY.

Both revenue and earnings beat estimates.

The company opened 588 net new stores in Q3, ending the period with 37,222 stores.

The stock was down slightly in aftermarket hours on Tuesday.  

