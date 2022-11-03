Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
Starbucks (SBUX) Q4 2022 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results.
Consolidated net revenues rose 3% year-over-year to $8.4 billion. Global comparable store sales increased 7%.
Net earnings attributable to Starbucks declined 50% to $878.3 million, or $0.76 per share, compared to last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.81.
The company opened 763 net new stores during the quarter.
