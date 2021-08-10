Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Other Industries
Sysco Corporation (SYY) Earnings: 4Q21 Key Numbers
Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Sales increased 82% to $16.1 billion compared to the same period a year ago.
Net income was $151 million, or $0.29 per share, compared to a loss of $618 million, or $1.22 per share, in the prior year quarter.
Adjusted EPS was $0.71.
