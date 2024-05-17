Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) Earnings: 4Q24 Key Numbers

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) reported net revenue of $1.40 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024, which was down 3% year-over-year.

Net loss was $2.90 billion, or $17.02 per share, compared to $610.3 million, or $3.62 per share, last year.

Net bookings decreased 3% to $1.35 billion from last year.

For the first quarter of 2025, the company expects net revenue of $1.30-1.35 billion and net loss of $1.43-1.58 per share. Net bookings are expected to be $1.20-1.25 billion.

