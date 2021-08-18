Categories Earnings, Retail

Target Corp: Stock slides following Q2 earnings

Target Corp (NYSE: TGT) reported second-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Wednesday. The department store chain reported Q2 revenue of $25.2 billion, up 10% year-over-year and higher than the Wall Street projection. Net income of $3.64 per share was also above the target that analysts had anticipated.

TGT shares fell 1.5% immediately following the announcement. The stock has gained 43% since the beginning of this year.

