Tesla, inc. (TSLA) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Elon Musk — Chief Executive Officer

Sure. So to recap, Q2 2021 was a record quarter on many levels. We achieved record production, deliveries and surpassed over $1 billion in GAAP net income for the first time in Tesla’s history. I’d really like to congratulate everyone in Tesla for the amazing job. This is really an incredible milestone. It’s also seems that public sentiment towards EVs is at an inflection point. And at this point, I think almost everyone agrees that electric vehicles are the only way forward.

Regarding supply chain, while we’re making cars at full speed, the global chip shortage situation remains quite serious. For the rest of this year, our growth rates will be determined by the slowest part in our supply chain, which is the wide range of chips that are at various times the slowest parts in the supply chain. It’s worth noting that if we had everything else, if we had the best numbers of vehicles themselves, we would not be able to make them. Everything except the chips, we will be able to make them. The chip supply is fundamentally the governing factor on our output. It is difficult for us to say how long this will last because we don’t have — this is out of our control essentially. It does seem like it’s getting better, but it’s hard to predict.

So, in fact, even achieving the output that we did achieve was only due to an immense effort from people within Tesla. We were able to substitute alternative chips and then write the firmware in a matter of weeks. It’s not just a matter of swapping out a chip. You also have to rewrite the software. So it was an incredibly intense effort of planning new chips, writing new firmware, integrating to the vehicle and testing in order to maintain production. And I’d also like to thank our suppliers who work with us. And there have been many calls midnight 1:00 AM just with suppliers that — in resolving a lot of the shortages. So thanks very much to our suppliers.

In terms of FSD subscription, we were able to launch Full Self-Driving subscription last month, and we expect it to build slowly and then — but then gather a lot of momentum over time. Obviously, we need to have the Full Self-Driving widely available for it really to take off at high rates, and making a lot of progress there. So, yeah, I think FSD subscription will be a significant factor probably next year.

With regard to Giga Texas and Giga Berlin, we’re actually doing this earnings call from Giga Texas. So we’re in the factory right now doing this earnings call. And the team has made incredible progress here. You can see the pictures online. And there’s basically nothing a year ago and and this — a large — a mostly-complete large factory a year later. So it’s really great work by the Giga Texas team and then also great work in Berlin Brandenburg with the team there. So we expect to be producing the sort of new design of the Model Y in both factories in limited production later this year. It’s always like it’s not — it’s hard to sort of explains to people who who have not been through the agony of a manufacturing ramp like why can’t you just turn it on and make like 5,000 a week. This is — it is so hard to do manufacturing. It is so hard to do production. First approximation, there are 10,000 unique parts and processes that have to work, and the greater growth of production goes as fast as the least lucky and dumbest of those 10,000 things. And a bunch of them are not even in our control. So, it’s like — it’s insanely difficult. Saying that prototypes are easy and production is hard. And arguably, the really remarkable thing that Tesla has done is not making electric car or to be a car startup because there have been hundreds of car startups in the United States and outside United States. So the thing that’s remarkable is that Tesla didn’t go bankrupt in reaching volume production. That’s the amazing part because everyone else did because they the prototype or the idea was the hard part, and it is not. It is trivial by comparison with actual production.

So, it’s always worth noting that of all the American car companies, there are only 2 that have not gone bankrupt, and that is Ford and Tesla. So the seeds of defeat are sown on the day of victory, and we careful that we cannot do that. They’re often — if you look at the — if you look at history, so often, the seeds of defeat are sown on the day of victory. We will endeavor not to make that the case at Tesla.

So, let’s see, the Model Ys in Texas — made in Texas and Berlin will be — will look very much like the Model Ys we currently make, but there are substantial improvements in the difficulty of manufacturing. So for example, the Model Y made here and in Berlin will have a cast front body and a cast rear body, whereas the one in California has cast rear body but not a cast front body.

We’re also aiming to do a structural pack with 4680 cells, which is a mass reduction in the cost reduction and — but we’re not counting on that as the only way to make things work. We have some backup plan with non-structural pack and 2170s essentially. So — but at scale production, we obviously want to be using 4680s and structural pack. From a physics standpoint, this is the best architecture, and from an economic standpoint, it is the lowest cost way to go, so the lightest, lowest cost. But there’s a lot of new technology there. So it is difficult to predict with precision when does it work and when do you reach scale production. And Drew is going to talk a bit more about the 4680 productions. Yeah, so we are making great progress on 4680 cells. But there are — there is a tremendous amount of innovation that we’re packing into that 4680 cell. And so, it’s not simply a sort of minor improvement on state-of-the-art. There are — and we went through this on the battery cell day. Really dozens of — half a dozen major improvements and dozens of small improvements. So I think it will be great, but it’s difficult to say when the last of the technical challenges will be solved.

So in conclusion, our team continues to make huge efforts to make our factories run at full speed, which is very difficult. We have had some factory shutdowns due to part shortages, and we hope those will be relieved in the coming weeks and months. And we’re making great progress on Full Self-Driving. The progress is not easy to see because it’s actually at the foundational software level, and so it ends up being sort of two steps forward, one step back situation. But over time, you should do two steps forward and one step back and keep going. You do move forward. So I’m highly confident that the cars will be capable of Full Self-Driving. Full Self-Driving computer and the cameras. I’m confident that they will be able to drive themselves with the safety levels substantially greater than that of the average person.

Once again, thanks to all of our employees who are making this a breakthrough year for Tesla and an incredible quarter. Thanks guys.

Martin Viecha — Senior Director for Investor Relations

Thank you very much. And we have some follow-up remarks from Zachary Kirkhorn.

Zachary Kirkhorn — Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. Thanks Martin and thanks Elon. Just to reiterate, Q2 was a great quarter for the Tesla team with strong improvements across the business. In particular, auto gross profit and margin, excluding credits, increased substantially. This was primarily driven by better cost optimization across our factories, good execution against our cost reduction plan, as well as increases in production and delivery volume. There was some benefit from pricing actions, mostly in North America. However, it was small in the context of the other contributors. Note that the Model S and X program was at a slight loss for the quarter due to the relatively low volume. And supply chain challenges, including expedites, continued to provide cost headwinds. Additionally, it’s encouraging to see the progress made on profitability within our energy and services and other businesses.

While there’s some benefit to looking at our progress quarter-over-quarter, I find it more helpful to look at progress over a slightly long-term horizon. Over the last two years, our vehicle delivery volumes have more than doubled. This volume increase was made possible by a steady decrease in ASPs of more than 10%, driven by a road map to increase affordability and shifting mix towards our more affordable vehicles. Yet, over that same period of time, our auto gross margin, excluding credit, has increased nearly 10 percentage points to our highest yet since the introduction of Model 3. This is only possible because our average cost per vehicle has reduced by more than the reduction in average price. This is a remarkable achievement in the context of the volume growth and ASP reduction as mentioned and a testament to the hard work by the Tesla team.

Additionally, opex as a percentage of revenue has declined, and in particular SG&A, representing the work we’ve done to become more efficient as we scale the Company, while still making the required R&D investments to support our future. As a result, our GAAP operating margins have risen from negative to double-digit, in line with what we have guided. By managing our overhead costs and driving higher volume, our P&L is benefiting from the marginal profitability of each incremental unit. Or said differently, we are recognizing the benefits of scale and improved fixed cost absorption.

With strong operating cash flows and cash balance, we are putting that cash to use. Capex continues to tick up, primarily driven by capacity investments in Austin, Berlin and Shanghai. Additionally, each quarter, we are using our cash to retire legacy debt, which was taken on at a time when interest rates and Company debt [Phonetic] were much higher than in today’s environment.

As I’ve mentioned before, our 2021 volumes will skew towards the second half of the year as we push for continued sequential increases in volume. Despite the great work so far managing the instability of the supply chain, these challenges remain and are unfortunately increasing in pain with the higher volumes. As we work through the uncertainty, we want to ensure we do our best to manage customer wait times, as well as the impact these interruptions have on our employees and cars. And as Elon mentioned, volume growth will be determined by part availability as we have the factory capacity ready and are in a strong demand position.

I’m excited to see the progress made by the Tesla team as we continue building the business and strengthening our financials. Thank you very much.

