Tesla Q2 2023 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript
Electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) will be publishing second-quarter 2023 earnings today at 4:05 pm ET. The company is expected to provide updates on its expansion plans in the US and abroad.
Listen to Tesla’s Q2 earnings call live and check real-time transcript
Analysts expect Tesla to report revenues of $24.48 billion for the June quarter, which is up an impressive 44% year-over-year. It is estimated that adjusted earnings increased to $0.82 per share in Q2 from $0.76 per share last year.
In the first quarter, earnings missed estimates for the first time in two years as pricing pressures weighed on margins. At $0.85 per share, first-quarter profit was also 21% below the prior-year number. Meanwhile, revenues increased 24% to $23.3 billion but fell short of expectations.
