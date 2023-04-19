Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials

Tesla (TSLA) Q1 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Total revenues increased 24% year-over-year to $23.3 billion.

GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders declined 24% to $2.5 billion while EPS fell 23% to $0.73 compared to last year. Adjusted EPS dropped 21% to $0.85.

Total deliveries were up 36% YoY to 422,875 vehicles.

