Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Earnings: 4Q22 Key Numbers
Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) reported revenue of $4.6 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022, down 3% year-over-year.
Net income dropped 8% to $1.9 billion while EPS fell 6% to $2.13.
TI expects revenue of $4.17-4.53 billion and EPS of $1.64-1.90 for the first quarter of 2023.
