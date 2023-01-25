Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Earnings: 4Q22 Key Numbers

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) reported revenue of $4.6 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022, down 3% year-over-year.

Net income dropped 8% to $1.9 billion while EPS fell 6% to $2.13.

TI expects revenue of $4.17-4.53 billion and EPS of $1.64-1.90 for the first quarter of 2023.