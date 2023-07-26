Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
TXN Earnings: Highlights of Texas Instruments’ Q2 2023 results
Semiconductor company Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) has reported a double-digit decrease in second-quarter revenues. The company also provided guidance for the third quarter.
June quarter net profit declined sharply to $1.72 billion or $1.87 per share from $2.29 billion or $2.45 per share in the corresponding period of 2022.
The bottom line was negatively impacted by a 13% fall in revenues to $4.53 billion. For the third quarter of 2023, the management expects revenues to be in the range of $4.36 billion to $4.74 billion, and earnings per share between $1.68 and $1.92.
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Stocks you may like:
International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Stock
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Most Popular
BA Earnings: Highlights of Boeing’s Q2 2023 financial results
The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) on Wednesday announced financial results for the second quarter of 2023, reporting a wider net loss, on an adjusted basis. Revenues grew 18%. Core loss,
Coca-Cola (KO) Q2 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net revenues grew 6% to $12 billion compared to the same period a year ago. Organic revenues grew
T Earnings: All you need to know about AT&T’s Q2 2023 earnings results
AT&T (NYSE: T) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today. Revenues inched up by 0.9% to $29.9 billion compared to the same period a year ago. Net income attributable to