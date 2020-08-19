Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail
TGT Earnings: All you need to know about Target Corp. Q2 2020 earnings results
Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) reported second quarter 2020 earnings results today.
Total revenues increased 24.7% to $22.9 billion. Comparable sales grew 24.3%.
Net income grew 80% to $1.69 billion, or $3.35 per share. Adjusted EPS rose nearly 86% to $3.38.
The company has not provided guidance due to the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.
