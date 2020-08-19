TGT Earnings: All you need to know about Target Corp. Q2 2020 earnings results

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) reported second quarter 2020 earnings results today.

Total revenues increased 24.7% to $22.9 billion. Comparable sales grew 24.3%.

Net income grew 80% to $1.69 billion, or $3.35 per share. Adjusted EPS rose nearly 86% to $3.38.

The company has not provided guidance due to the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

Past Performance

Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!