TGT Earnings: All you need to know about Target’s Q4 2022 earnings results

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Total revenue rose 1.3% year-over-year to $31.3 billion. Comparable sales rose 0.7%.

Net earnings were down 43.3% to $876 million while EPS fell 41.1% to $1.89. Adjusted EPS was $1.89.

Both the top and bottom line numbers beat expectations.

For the first quarter of 2023, GAAP EPS and adjusted EPS are both expected to range from $1.50-1.90.

Prior performance