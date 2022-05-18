Categories AlphaGraphs, Retail
TGT Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Target’s Q1 2022 financial results
Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) reported first quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Total revenue grew 4% year-over-year to $25.2 billion.
Net income declined 52% to $1 billion while EPS fell 48% to $2.16. Adjusted EPS decreased 41% to $2.19.
The top line beat estimates but the bottom line fell short of expectations, sending the stock crashing 22% during premarket hours on Wednesday.
For the full year of 2022, the company expects low to mid single digit revenue growth.
Prior performance
