TGT Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Target’s Q1 2023 financial results

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Total revenue of $25.3 billion remained relatively flat compared to the same period last year. Comparable sales were also flat.

Net earnings fell 5.8% to $950 million, or $2.05 per share, compared to last year. Adjusted EPS decreased 6.2% to $2.05.

For the second quarter of 2023, both GAAP and adjusted EPS are expected to range between $1.30-1.70.

Prior performance