Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail
TGT Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Target’s Q1 2023 financial results
Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Total revenue of $25.3 billion remained relatively flat compared to the same period last year. Comparable sales were also flat.
Net earnings fell 5.8% to $950 million, or $2.05 per share, compared to last year. Adjusted EPS decreased 6.2% to $2.05.
For the second quarter of 2023, both GAAP and adjusted EPS are expected to range between $1.30-1.70.
Prior performance
Most Popular
Key highlights from TJX Companies’ (TJX) Q1 2024 earnings results
The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TJX) reported first quarter 2024 earnings results today. Net sales were $11.8 billion, up 3% year-over-year. Comp store sales increased 3%. Net income was $891 million,
Intuit (INTU) to report Q3 results on May 23. What’s in the cards?
Intuit, Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) has successfully navigated through multiple technological shifts and economic cycles over the years and emerged as a leading financial technology platform. Currently, the company is focused
Home Depot (HD) delivered a mixed Q1, what can we expect from Lowe’s (LOW)?
Shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) were down 1% on Tuesday. The stock has dropped 6% over the past three months. Lowe’s rival Home Depot (NYSE: HD) delivered mixed