Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail
TGT Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Target’s Q3 2022 financial results
Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) reported third quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Total revenue was $26.5 billion, up 3.4% compared to the same period last year. Comparable sales rose 2.7%.
Net earnings dropped 52.1% to $712 million while EPS fell 49.3% to $1.54. Adjusted EPS declined 49.1% to $1.54.
Revenue beat estimates but earnings fell short of expectations, sending the stock plummeting 14% in premarket hours.
Target anticipates a low single digit decline in comparable sales for the fourth quarter of 2022.
Prior performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
After strong Q3, Walmart (WMT) gears up for challenging holiday season
Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) has been busy expanding its grocery business and improving customers' retail experience lately, through initiatives like remodeling the stores and upgrading the merchandise mix. As it
Constellation Brands (STZ): Three factors that work in favor of this brewer
Shares of Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE: STZ) were down 1% on Tuesday. The stock has gained 6% over the past one month. The company delivered strong demand for its most
Earnings: Walmart (WMT) Q3 results beat estimates; US comps up 8.2%
Retail giant Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) on Tuesday reported impressive earnings and revenue growth for the third quarter of 2023. The numbers also came in above the consensus estimates. Third-quarter