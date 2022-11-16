TGT Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Target’s Q3 2022 financial results

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) reported third quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Total revenue was $26.5 billion, up 3.4% compared to the same period last year. Comparable sales rose 2.7%.

Net earnings dropped 52.1% to $712 million while EPS fell 49.3% to $1.54. Adjusted EPS declined 49.1% to $1.54.

Revenue beat estimates but earnings fell short of expectations, sending the stock plummeting 14% in premarket hours.

Target anticipates a low single digit decline in comparable sales for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Prior performance