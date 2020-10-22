The Coca-Cola (KO) company surpasses Q3 estimates

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) reported third-quarter 2020 financial results before the opening bell on Thursday. The beverage giant reported a 9% fall in Q3 revenues to $8.7 billion, beating the Wall Street consensus. Earnings of $0.55 per share were also stronger than what analysts had anticipated.
KO shares gained 1.7% immediately following the announcement. The stock has fallen 9% since the beginning of this year.
Last week, rival PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) had reported better-than-expected results on continued strength in the snacks business.
Looking forward to listening to management/ analyst comments on Q3 results? Stay tuned here for Coca-Cola Q3 2020 earnings call transcript
Prior performance
Most Popular
American Airlines (AAL) slips to Q3 loss as revenues fall 73%; beats estimates
American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) reported a net loss for the third quarter of 2020, as record-low passenger traffic and widespread flight cancellations continued to impact operations. However, the
LUV Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Southwest Airlines Q3 financial results
Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) reported third quarter 2020 earnings results today. Operating revenues fell 68.2% year-over-year to $1.8 billion. Net loss was $1.1 billion, or $1.96 per share, compared
Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Earnings: 3Q20 Key Numbers
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) reported third quarter 2020 earnings results today. Revenue increased 36% year-over-year to $8.52 billion. GAAP earnings jumped 157% to $1.93 billion, or $4.84 per