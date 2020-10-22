Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings

The Coca-Cola (KO) company surpasses Q3 estimates

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) reported third-quarter 2020 financial results before the opening bell on Thursday. The beverage giant reported a 9% fall in Q3 revenues to $8.7 billion, beating the Wall Street consensus. Earnings of $0.55 per share were also stronger than what analysts had anticipated.

KO shares gained 1.7% immediately following the announcement. The stock has fallen 9% since the beginning of this year.

The Coca-Cola Company Q3 2020 earnings.

Last week, rival PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) had reported better-than-expected results on continued strength in the snacks business.

Looking forward to listening to management/ analyst comments on Q3 results? Stay tuned here for Coca-Cola Q3 2020 earnings call transcript

