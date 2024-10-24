Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
HON Earnings: Highlights of Honeywell’s Q3 2024 report
Engineering company Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ: HON) Thursday reported an increase in adjusted earnings and sales for the third quarter of 2024.
At $9.7 billion, total sales were up 6% year-over-year in the September quarter. Sales at the core Aerospace Technologies segment grew 12%, driving the top-line growth.
On an adjusted basis, third-quarter earnings increased 8% annually to $2.58 per share. Meanwhile, unadjusted profit decreased to $1.41 billion or $2.16 per share in Q3 from $1.51 billion or $2.27 per share in the same period of 2023.
Vimal Kapur, CEO of Honeywell, said, “Honeywell executed through a challenging environment in the third quarter, delivering segment margin and adjusted earnings per share above the high end of our guidance.”
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
UPS Earnings: United Parcel Service reports higher revenue and profit for Q3
United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) reported an increase in revenue and profit for the third quarter of 2024. The cargo giant also provided guidance for fiscal 2024. On an
Infographic: How American Airlines (AAL) performed in Q3 2024
American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) reported its third quarter 2024 earnings results today. Total operating revenues inched up 1.2% year-over-year to $13.6 billion. Net loss was $149 million, or $0.23
HAS Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Hasbro’s Q3 2024 financial results
Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) reported its third quarter 2024 earnings results today. Revenue declined 15% year-over-year to $1.28 billion. Net earnings attributable to Hasbro, Inc. was $223.2 million, or $1.59