HON Earnings: Highlights of Honeywell’s Q3 2024 report

Engineering company Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ: HON) Thursday reported an increase in adjusted earnings and sales for the third quarter of 2024.

Honeywell Q3 2024 earnings infographic

At $9.7 billion, total sales were up 6% year-over-year in the September quarter. Sales at the core Aerospace Technologies segment grew 12%, driving the top-line growth.

On an adjusted basis, third-quarter earnings increased 8% annually to $2.58 per share. Meanwhile, unadjusted profit decreased to $1.41 billion or $2.16 per share in Q3 from $1.51 billion or $2.27 per share in the same period of 2023.

Vimal Kapur, CEO of Honeywell, said, Honeywell executed through a challenging environment in the third quarter, delivering segment margin and adjusted earnings per share above the high end of our guidance.”

Prior Performance

