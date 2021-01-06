The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ: SMPL) Q1 2021 earnings call

Joseph E. Scalzo — Chief Executive Officer, President and Director

Thank you, Mark. Good morning and thank you for joining us. Today, I’ll recap Simply Good Foods’ first quarter results and provide you with some details on the performance of the brands. Then Todd will discuss our financial results in a bit more detail, and we’ll wrap it up with a discussion of our outlook before opening the call to your questions. Before I discuss the first quarter results, let me briefly remind you of the unique advantages of our business and why we’re confident that we’re well positioned to drive long-term sustainable growth.

The Simply Good Foods is U.S. leader in the attractive nutrition snack, nutritional snacking category. And while the category has significantly grown household penetration over the last five plus years, it is still well under penetrated compared to most food categories at about 50% of U.S. households.

We have two large scale brands in Atkins and Quest with meaningful consumer benefits and broad appeal among two different consumer targets. Furthermore, we have demonstrated the marketing capabilities to grow new loyal consumers over time. We benefit from long-term compelling, consumer mega trends of snacking, health and wellness, convenience and on the go nutrition. We have a diversified business across retail channels customers and products, which provides us multiple pathways to win in the marketplace.

We operate an asset-light business model that has proven resilient and flexible in a volatile demand marketplace and generates strong free cash flow to fund our organic growth while also enabling us to participate in M&A. And despite temporarily reduced consumption during the pandemic due to fewer on-the-go consumption occasions, our business has quickly resumed growth even though consumer mobility is still well below pre-pandemic levels.

For these reasons, we’re confident that as consumer mobility improves, the growth rate of our brands will also improve, driven by the underlying benefits of the consumer mega trends I mentioned earlier, and our ability to attract new consumers to our brands. We remain committed to operating our business for the long term and do the right thing for our brands, our employees, our customers and our consumers during these challenging times.

Lastly, I’m encouraged by the start to the year as first quarter sales and earnings growth as well as retail takeaway all exceeded our estimates. Moving to Slide 5, first quarter net sales exceeded our expectations, driven primarily by strong e-commerce growth, retail takeaway that exceeded our expectations and the timing of shipments related to the seasonal inventory build by certain retailers.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter increased 53.2%, primarily due to the — to a full quarter of Quest, the greater than anticipated increase in sales versus our plan and strong cost controls. Total Simply Good Foods’ Q1 retail takeaway in measured and unmeasured channels increased mid single digits and steadily improved as we move through the quarter.

Our performance was driven by the snacking [Phonetic] portion of our portfolio primarily confections, chips and cookies that are consumed mostly at home, while bars for both brands remain pressured in measured channels due to fewer on-the-go occasions. Importantly, we gained overall market share versus the category which declined low single digits.

Our performance in the mass channel improved a bit versus the last quarter, but it’s still lower than the year ago period due to reduced shopper trips since the start of the pandemic. The commitment to the nutritional snacking category by major retailers remained strong and our distribution gains on new products was in line with our estimates. Early consumer offtake of these new items is encouraging.

As we discussed last quarter, measured channel retail takeaway plateaued in mid to late July after sequentially improving versus the April trough as consumer mobility improvement stalled. In September, the first month of our fiscal first quarter, our retail takeaway growth was flattish due to a weaker back-to-school season. However, in October and November, our marketplace trends steadily improved.

Total Simply Good Foods’ nutritional snacking category retail takeaway in Q1 outpaced the category across all timeframes driven primarily by the more at-home snack your [Phonetic] portion of our portfolio as well as improving Atkins’ shake trends, and the last year’s launch of Quest shakes. In December, the first month of our fiscal second quarter, our performance continued to sequentially improve.

Turning to the first quarter, net sales increased 51.9% driven by the Quest acquisition. Specifically, Quest net sales increased $78.7 million to $95.8 million. Atkins’ net sales increased 2.2% and was a 1.9% contribution to total Company growth.

The divestiture SimplyProtein business was a 1.7% headwind. The increase in adjusted EBITDA is a direct result of higher gross profit driven by the inclusion of Quest, legacy Atkins cost control and Quest acquisition synergies. Tom will provide greater details of these metrics in just a bit.

Atkins’ Q1 IRI MULO + C store measured channel retail takeaway was off 5.7%, but outpaced the weight management category. Similar to last quarter, Atkins bars were pressured due to lower on the go usage occasions for this form across the category.

Atkins shakes sequentially improved throughout the quarter and in November, our shakes retail takeaway was about flat versus the year ago period. Atkins’ confections momentum continued with retail takeaway, up 13.2% as these products are primarily consumed at home.

We were encouraged by our improving marketplace trends during the quarter, especially given the soft start in September, partially due to the weaker than expected back-to-school season. While still early, we are pleased with the distribution gains and consumption performance via [Phonetic] our recently launched new products, particularly our iced coffee protein shakes and adult’s desserts bars.

E-commerce growth continues to be a strength with consumption up 45% in Q1 with new to e-commerce consumers representing one-third of sales. And shakes continued to perform well in this channel, up double-digits. E-commerce is now about 10% of Atkins sales, up from 4% just two years ago and should continue to be a driver of growth.

Our brands are responsive to marketing initiatives and we’re pleased that new buyer growth resumed in the quarter. It was encouraging to see this positive trend as it was the first quarter of positive growth since the pandemic began. As expected, overall buy rate was down versus last year, reflecting lower on-the-go usage occasions.

As we move into Q2, we expect continued strong e-commerce growth, improving consumption from new product distribution gains, and new year seasonal merchandising that at least equaled to year ago. Although we remain cautious about consumer seasonal participation, given the recent surge in COVID-19 cases throughout the U.S.

Let me now turn to Quest where Q1 retail takeaway increased 15.2% in the measured IRI MULO + C store universe driven by improving trends across major food, mass and club channels. Similar to last quarter our performance was driven by cookies, chips and confections and the year ago launch of shakes, as well as distribution gains on new products.

Quest snacks, chips, cookies and confections performed extremely well with retail takeaway in Q1 up 76%. Retailer and consumer demand for these products remained strong and represents about 26% and growing of the Quest business in Q1. The majority of the Quest shake distribution gains occurred in calendar 2020 and is a slight headwind as we make our way through the remainder of the year.

Quest bars declined 8% in Q1, better than the bar segment which was off low double digits. As mentioned previously, bars have been impacted by lower on-the-go consumption occasions. As I stated earlier, Quest e-commerce business continues to do well with retail takeaway up 60%.

Our business with Amazon continues to excel with similar growth rates for bars, chips and cookies. As we move into Q2, we anticipate that retail takeaway will continue to be solid and it will outpace the category. E-commerce will remain strong. Chips, cookies and confection distribution gains will be a benefit, and New Year seasonal merchandise will be greater than last year.

However, similar to Atkins, we remain cautious about consumer seasonal participation given the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. Additionally, Quest retail takeaway comparisons in the year ago period up 26.8%, are strong partially due to last year’s shake launch.

In summary, we’re pleased with the better-than-expected start to fiscal 2021 despite the ongoing challenges of operating under COVID-19 environment. We exceeded our estimates, driven primarily by strong e-commerce growth, retail takeaway that was better than our expectations and the timing of shipments related to the seasonal inventory build by certain retailers. We’re encouraged by our improving marketplace trends and confident we’ll outpace the category.

Although in the near term it could be challenging given the increase in COVID-19 cases across the U.S. We’ll continue to engage with consumers and be flexible in our approach to brand investment, to drive growth as we execute against our strategies, to drive sales and earnings during the fiscal year.

Now, I’ll turn the call over to Todd to provide you some greater financial details.

Todd Cunfer — Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Joe, and good morning everyone. Let me start with two points as they relate to the numbers you see on the slides that follow, first for comparative purposes, we will review financial statements for the 13 weeks ended November 30th, 2019 versus the 13 weeks ended November 28th, 2020.

Second, given our asset-light, strong cash flow business model, we evaluate our business performance on an adjusted basis as it relates to EBITDA and diluted earnings per share. We have included a detailed reconciliation from GAAP to adjusted historical items in today’s press release. We believe these adjusted measures are key indicator of the true underlying performance of the business.

I will begin with a review of our net sales. Total Simply Good Foods’ net sales increased 51.9% driven by the Quest acquisition. Specifically Quest net sales increased $78.7 million to $95.8 million, a contribution of 51.7% to total Simply Good Foods first quarter net sales growth. Recall, we only owned the business for 24 days in fiscal Q1 2020. So the majority of the increase in this quarter is driven by the acquisition.

Atkins’ net sales increased 2.2% and was a 1.9% contribution to total Company growth driven by strong e-commerce performance, solid international growth in Australia driven by increasing velocities of existing items, distribution gains and innovation, and the timing of shipments related to the seasonal inventory build by certain retailers.

We estimate that these factors contributed about 2 percentage points to 3 percentage points each to Atkins’ growth. These gains were partially offset by softness in measured channels. As Joe mentioned, Atkins’ IRI measured channel retail takeaway in the first quarter was off 5.7%. The divestiture of SimplyProtein on September 24th was a 1.7% headwind.

As previously stated, the divestiture of SimplyProtein and the exit from Europe is about a 2% headwind to both the first half and full year fiscal 2021 net sales growth. Now for a review of first quarter results across other major metrics. Gross profit was $94 million, an increase of $31.8 million or 51.2% versus last year.

The increase in gross profit was primarily driven by the Quest acquisition. Gross margin was 40.7% in the first quarter of fiscal 2021, a decline of 20 basis points versus last year due to the full quarter impact of the lower margin Quest business and unfavorable mix. Gross profit in the prior year was affected by a non-cash $2.4 million inventory purchase accounting step-up adjustment related to the Quest acquisition. Recall, the non-cash inventory purchase accounting step-up was a 160 basis point headwind in the fiscal first quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA increased 53.2% to $48.7 million driven by the increase in gross profit partially offset by a 36.7% increase in selling and marketing expenses primarily due to the inclusion of Quest. For the full year, the Company continues to anticipate that marketing will increase at least in-line with organic sales growth. General and administrative expenses increased $7.3 million as a result of the inclusion of Quest and integration and restructuring expenses and stock based compensation totaling $4.9 million.

Moving to other items in the P&L. Interest expense increased $3.4 million to $8.4 million due primarily to a full quarter of Quest related acquisition debt. Our effective tax rate in the first quarter was 27.1%. As a result, net income in Q1 was $22.5 million versus a loss of $4.8 million in the year ago period.

Turning to EPS. First quarter reported EPS was $0.23 per share diluted compared with a loss of $0.05 per share diluted. Impacting reported EPS includes depreciation and amortization expense of $4.5 million higher versus last year due to the inclusion of Quest, stock-based compensation of $1.1 million, integration cost of $1.2 million and a restructuring expenses of $2.5 million.

Meanwhile, adjusted diluted EPS which excludes the items just mentioned was $0.29 an increase of $0.07 versus the year ago period. Note that we calculate the adjusted diluted EPS as adjusted EBITDA less interest income, interest expense and income taxes.

Please refer to today’s press release for an explanation and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures. Moving to the balance sheet and cash flow in November 2020, the Company paid down $25 million of its term loan, and at the end of the first quarter the outstanding principal balance was $581.5 million. In the first quarter of fiscal ’21, combined cash flow from operations and proceeds from the sale of SimplyProtein was about $21 million. As of November 28, 2020, the Company had $91.5 million of cash and the trailing 12 month net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio was 2.9 times.

Capital expenditures were nominal in Q1, however, we still expect $5 million to $6 million of capex in fiscal 2021 driven primarily by equipment for our new warehouse. Our outlook this year for interest expense remains unchanged at approximately $30 million. I would now like to turn the call back to Joe for closing remarks.

Joseph E. Scalzo — Chief Executive Officer, President and Director

Thank you, Todd. As consumer mobility increases, we expect the growth rate of our business to improve. We have a portfolio of brands aligned with consumer mega trends at both health and wellness convenience and on-the-go nutrition. Additionally consumers continue to express that high protein, low-carb and minimal sugar are important attributes while making snacking decisions.

As such, we feel good about our long-term business prospects. Our business is performing well and improved month to month in the first quarter, driven by the growth of confections, chips and cookies, which are more often consumed at home. A return to more normal consumer shopping behavior is on the horizon given the multiple vaccines that are now being deployed in the U.S.

However, at this point in time, it’s difficult to predict when this will occur. Therefore, the unknown duration of reduced consumer mobility could continue to pressure bar usage occasions and trips in the mass channel through the balance of the fiscal year. As a result, it remains difficult to provide full year fiscal 2021 outlook at this time. Given our better-than-expected first quarter results, we’ve updated our outlook for the first half of the fiscal year. Assuming U.S. consumer movement restrictions remain at the current levels, we now anticipate net sales of $455 million to $465 million and adjusted EBITDA of $85 million to $90 million.

This includes a 2% headwind to net sales growth related to the SimplyProtein divestiture and Europe exit that Todd mentioned earlier. Additionally, we reaffirm our expectation that full year gross margin will be about the same as last year and adjusted EBITDA margin should increase. We have an advantaged asset light variable business model that enables strong cash flow from operations that provides us with financial flexibility. We are executing against our strategies and are well positioned for long-term sustainable net sales and earnings growth that we expect will create value for our shareholders.

We appreciate everyone’s interest in our Company and now are available to take your questions.

