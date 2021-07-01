Categories Consumer, Earnings Call Transcripts, Preliminary Transcripts

The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

SMPL Earnings Call - Preliminary Transcript

The Simply Good Foods Company  (NASDAQ: SMPL) Q3 2021 earnings call dated Jul. 01, 2021

Corporate Participants:

Mark Pogharian — Vice President of Investor Relations, Treasury and Business Development

Joseph E. Scalzo — Chief Executive Officer and President

Todd Cunfer — Chief Financial Officer

Presentation:

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to Simply Good Foods Company Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Mark Pogharian, Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you sir. You may begin.

To read the full story, subscribe to AlphaStreet’s FREE membership.

Join Now

Why FREE membership?

  • It allows you to highlight any particular content/data in the earnings call transcripts, add your insights, and share it seamlessly within your community
  • You can access preliminary earnings call transcripts during the the call, that is, in real time!
  • Track your favorite stocks and receive customized email alerts in your Inbox to keep you updated about any information regarding them

Already a member? Sign In now

Disclaimer

This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc.

© COPYRIGHT 2021, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.

Most Popular

Micron (MU) Q3 2021 Earnings Infographic: Results beat estimates amid strong demand

Semiconductor firm Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) reported stronger-than-expected revenues and earnings for the third quarter of 2021. Third-quarter profit, excluding one-off items, more than doubled to $1.88 per share

Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) Q1 2022 earnings: Infographic

Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ), the largest beer producer in the U.S, reported first-quarter 2022 earnings results today.  The net sales were $2.02 billion an increase of 3% compared to previous

GIS Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from General Mills’ Q4 financial results

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) reported fourth quarter 2021 earnings results today. Net sales fell 10% year-over-year to $4.5 billion. Organic net sales were down 6%. GAAP net income declined

Tags

Consumerconsumer goodspackaged foods

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top