TSLA Earnings: All you need to know about Tesla’s Q4 2022 earnings results

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Total revenues rose 37% year-over-year to $24.3 billion.

Net income attributable to common stockholders was up 59% to $3.6 billion while EPS rose 57% to $1.07. Adjusted EPS increased 40% to $1.19.

Total deliveries were up 31% YoY to 405,278 vehicles.

