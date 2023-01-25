Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
TSLA Earnings: All you need to know about Tesla’s Q4 2022 earnings results
Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Total revenues rose 37% year-over-year to $24.3 billion.
Net income attributable to common stockholders was up 59% to $3.6 billion while EPS rose 57% to $1.07. Adjusted EPS increased 40% to $1.19.
Total deliveries were up 31% YoY to 405,278 vehicles.
