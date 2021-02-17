Twilio (TWLO) Q4 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) reported fourth quarter 2020 earnings results today.

Total revenues rose 65% year-over-year to $548.1 million.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $179.3 million, or $1.13 per share, compared to a loss of $90.2 million, or $0.66 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS amounted to $0.04.

For the first quarter of 2021, revenue is expected to grow 44-47% to $526-536 million. Adjusted loss per share is expected to be $0.12-0.09.

