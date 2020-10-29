Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
TWTR Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Twitter Q3 financial results
Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) reported third quarter 2020 earnings results today.
Revenues increased 14% year-over-year to $936 million.
Net income was $29 million, or $0.04 per share, compared to $37 million, or $0.05 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.19.
Average monetizable daily active usage grew 29% to 187 million.
Prior performance
