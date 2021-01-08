Micron Technology Inc (MU) Q1 2021 Earnings Call

Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MU) Q1 2021 earnings call dated Jan. 07, 2021
Corporate Participants:
Farhan Ahmad — Vice President of Investor Relations
Sanjay Mehrotra — President and Chief Executive Officer
David Zinsner — Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Analysts:
Chris Danely — Citigroup — Analyst
John Pitzer — Credit Suisse — Analyst
C.J. Muse — Evercore — Analyst
Karl Ackerman — Cowen — Analyst
Timothy Arcuri — UBS — Analyst
Harlan Sur — J.P. Morgan — Analyst
Joe Moore — Morgan Stanley — Analyst
Toshiya Hari — Goldman Sachs — Analyst
Mitch Steves — RBC Capital Markets — Analyst
_________
To read the full earnings call transcript, click here
Upcoming events
KSHB KushCo Holdings Inc Q1 2021 Earnings Call
KRUS Kura Sushi USA Inc Q1 2021 Earnings Call
CJR.B Corus Entertainment Inc. Q1 2021 Earnings Call
Most Popular
Infographic: Micron (MU) Q1 earnings, revenue top expectations
Chipmaker Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) reported strong earnings and revenue growth for the first quarter of 2021. The numbers also topped expectations and the company’s stock gained during the
Conagra Brands meets revenue target in Q2
Conagra Brands (NYSE: CAG) reported second-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Thursday. The packaged foods company reported second quarter revenue of $3 billion, up 6.2% year-over-year,
Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) Q3 2021 earnings: Infographic
Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ), the largest beer producer in the U.S, reported third-quarter 2021 earnings results today. Net sales grew to $2.44 billion from $1.99 billion last year, which shows