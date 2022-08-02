Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
Uber slips to loss in Q2 despite strong revenue growth; bookings at record high
Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) on Tuesday reported a net loss for the second quarter of 2022 when the ride-hailing company’s revenues more than doubled amid strong booking growth.
Net loss for the June quarter was $2.60 billion or $1.33 per share, compared to profit of $1.14 billion or $0.58 per share in the corresponding period of last year. The bottom line was impacted by losses related to the company’s equity investments, mainly due to losses related to the revaluation of its Aurora, Grab, and Zomato stakes.
Meanwhile, net revenues rose sharply to $8.07 billion in the most recent quarter from $3.93 billion in the second quarter of 2021, with all three operating segments registering strong growth. At $29.1 billion, gross bookings were up 33% year-over-year.
Check this space to read management/analysts’ comments on Uber’s Q2 2022 earnings
“We became a free cash flow generator in Q2, as we continued to scale our asset-light platform, and we will continue to build on that momentum. This marks a new phase for Uber, self-funding future growth with disciplined capital allocation while maximizing long-term returns for shareholders,” said Dara Khosrowshahi, chief executive officer of Uber.
Prior Performance
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Stocks you may like:
International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Stock
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Most Popular
Caterpillar (CAT) Q2 2022 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results today. Total sales and revenues increased 11% year-over-year to $14.2 billion. Net profit was $1.67 billion, or $3.13 per share,
Infographic: Key highlights from JetBlue (JBLU) Q2 2022 earnings results
JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results today. Total operating revenues increased 63% year-over-year to $2.4 billion. The company reported a net loss of $188 million,
Is Qualcomm’s (QCOM) stock a good buy after strong Q3 earnings?
Chipmaker Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) has performed well so far this fiscal year, successfully overcoming the general market slump and inflation-induced drag on customer sentiment. The company that is specialized