Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Dara Khosrowshahi — Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Emily. And thank you all for joining us today. Since seven weeks — since I updated you last on the state of our business. And at that time, there have been some hopeful signs. Cities are beginning to open up or at the very least planned for recovery, early but promising results in clinical trials for potential treatments and vaccines and perhaps most inspiring of all, global solidarity in support of those on the front lines. But there remains a lot unknown. Clear that the city, states and countries will take action to reopen at different speeds and at different ways and there is a little consensus over the right way to do it.

Given this backdrop, I want to tell you how I’m managing Uber both through this crisis and for the long term. My objective is based on the old Wayne Gretzky quote, “skate to where the puck is going, not to where it’s been”. For Uber that means tight focus in three key areas. First, while we have a very strong balance sheet. It’s my job to ensure that remains the case, regardless of how fast or slow the recovery is. Accordingly, we’re taking a hard look at our overall cost structure and our Other Bets to ensure our core business of Rides and Eats emerges stronger than ever.

We’ve significantly reduced our marketing incentive spend and deferred real estate capex for planned offices in Chicago, Dallas and Mexico City. Careem, our wholly-owned subsidiary in the Middle East took the difficult step of reducing its workforce by 31%. Yesterday, consistent with lower trip volumes in our hiring freeze, we announced a reduction in our customer support and recruiting teams by more than 3,700 employees. And this morning we announced of our merging of JUMP unit into Lime. With this deal, Uber customers will still have access to bikes and scooters through our app resulting in an annual EBITDA savings of $160 million in addition to meaningful capex savings.

Altogether, the actions we’ve taken and the actions we intend to take in the near future will result in a reduction of more than $1 billion in annualized fixed cost versus our Q4 plan. Reaching profitability as soon as possible remains a strategic priority for us. We believe the disruption caused by COVID-19 will impact our timeline, but by a matter of quarters and not years.

Second, at a time when our Rides business is down significantly due to shelter-in-place, our Eats business is surging. We’ve seen an enormous acceleration in demand since mid-March with 89% year-over-year gross bookings growth in April excluding India. And just last week, Eats crossed the $25 billion gross bookings annual run rate. Additionally, there has been a tremendous increase in restaurant sign ups leading up to rapid improvement in selection in major markets like the US as well as behavioral shifts, but the willingness of — on the part of fine dining establishments to sign up for delivery. We believe these trends are here to stay and will result in expansion of the entire category.

Some of you will recall my commitment on our Q3 2019 call to invest aggressively only in markets where we’re confident we can establish or defend are number one or number two position. Consistent with that strategy on Monday, we announced Eats will exit eight countries. This move will allow us to redouble our efforts in markets with larger long-term potential and higher returns like the US. Improving Eats margin and cost structure over time, just as we did with Rides remains a key priority and we’re seeing improvements due to larger order sizes, improved career efficiency and more efficient marketing and customer acquisition.

Finally, I want to talk about what we’re seeing in our Rides business today, and I won’t sugarcoat it. COVID-19 has had a dramatic impact on Rides with the business down globally around 80% in April. Still, there are some green shoots driving restrained optimism. We’ve seen week-on-week growth globally for the past three weeks. This week is tracking to be our fourth consecutive week of growth.

Last week, we saw 9% trip growth and 12% gross bookings growth globally week-on-week. We believe that US is off the bond. US gross bookings were up last week by 12% overall week-on-week including New York City up 14%, San Francisco up 8%, Los Angeles up 10%, and Chicago up 11%. Perhaps more interestingly gross bookings in large cities across Georgia and Texas, these are two states that have started opening up significantly are up substantially from the bond at 43% and 50% respectively. Hong Kong is back to 70% of pre-crisis gross bookings levels.

And in India, we began operating again in designated green and orange zones, which account for more than 80% of the country’s 733 districts. In France, a survey of Riders who are active before COVID shows two-thirds expect to take their next Uber ride within a month, 90% expected to do the same in less than three months and 98% of all riders say, they will take a trip again, suggesting pre-COVID usage will build back steadily. Nevertheless, it’s very early days. Our expectation is that the recovery will vary geographically and will be nonlinear, meaning we’ll see some markets on recovery, while others temporarily retreat.

As the only truly scale global player, we think this represents an advantage, both in terms of revenue coming in as well as operational insights we can apply across markets. To date, we’ve seen that the rebound has led by week day 95 trips, including commute use cases. The reference in 2019, 80% of our gross bookings were delivered from trips in a user’s home city meaning people traveled around their own communities and 95% from trips in a user’s home country. We expect that a recovery led primarily by commute trips will open up exciting new prospects for Uber for Business as companies look to move their employees to and from offices, as well as partnership opportunities with transit agencies to move essential workers. We’re aggressively pursuing both and already working with MTA in New York to do the latter.

Now a bit more on our Q1 performance. Our Rides business experienced strong momentum through February with the year-over-year gross bookings growth of nearly 20% for the two-month period consistent with Q4 ’19. As the lockdowns began to affect our business in mid-March, we experienced trip and gross bookings declines of nearly 40% and despite this sudden deterioration, we’re able to maintain strong Q1 take rate of 22.8% and Rides adjusted EBITDA margin of 23.5% of adjusted net revenue, clearly demonstrating the variable cost structure of our Rides business.

Our Rides focus is now turning to recovery, specifically on providing safe experience for drivers and riders as they start to move around the communities again. And as we publicly confirmed several days ago, we’re working through plans to require drivers and riders to wear masks or face coverings when using Uber in certain countries including the US. As a category leader, we intend to continue to set the standard for safety moving forward.

As the Rides business recovers, we believe we have a structural advantage for a number of reasons. Rides only players have been disproportionately impacted. While our Rides bookings were down 80% in April, our total company is only off about 40%, helped significantly by Eats. Eats has also allowed us to maintain high engagement with our existing customers and to bring in new customers onto our platform. This positions us to have a faster recovery than Rides only players.

We also have a profitable Rides business globally with many non-US markets that are higher margin allowing us to cross subsidize as necessary. Our marketplace will also enter recovery from a position of strength since we have a larger rider and driver base. Many drivers have spent their time on Uber during this period, because we’ve been able to offer them an alternative source of work in food delivery. Finally, we expect our shared rides will be less important in the near term. This is historically a sweet spot for our primary competitor in the US with around 50% category position on shared rides.

Now, turning to Eats, which performed extremely well in Q1, generating $4.7 billion gross bookings, up 54% year-on-year and accelerating net revenue to 124% growth year-on-year, while expanding take rate to 11.3% and significantly reducing EBITDA loss to $313 million. In addition to our core Eats product, we are seeing strong demand for grocery and convenience items, given that we’ve accelerated our plans, launching partnerships with supermarket chains and convenience stores around the world, allowing them to sell a limited menu of everyday essentials via restaurant platform

From early March levels grocery and convenience gross bookings increased 117% over the same period, while active storefronts increased 34% including Carrefour, one of Europe’s largest supermarket chains. Finally, in the next few months, we expect to close our acquisition of Cornershop, one of the largest grocery delivery platforms in Latin America with operations in Chile, Mexico, Brazil, as well as Toronto. Given the expected stickiness of grocery post-COVID, and our footprint in LatAm, we look forward to closing this transaction as soon and creating an integrated product across the Cornershop, Uber and Uber Eats apps.

While no one could have predicted the swift and intense impact that COVID would have had on our lives and our business, I’m incredibly proud of the quick and decisive action our team has taken to respond to the ever-changing environment.

And now over to Nelson for more details on the numbers.

Nelson Chai — Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Dara. Now onto the GAAP results for Q1 2020 with comparisons year-over-year unless otherwise noted. Our GAAP revenue of $3.5 billion was up 14%. GAAP cost of revenues excluding D&A of $1.8 billion decreased to 50% from 54% of revenue in Q1 of 2019. GAAP EPS was a loss of $1.70 and compares to a loss of $2.23 in Q1 of 2019. For the remainder of the call unless otherwise noted, I will discuss key operational metrics as well as non-GAAP financial measures excluding pro forma adjustments such as stock-based compensation.

Our total global trips of $1.7 billion grew 7%. Global trips were driven primarily by growth in Eats, particularly in EMEA and Latin America. MAPCs were 103 million, up 11%. As a reminder, our MAPCs are calculated as an average during the three months of the quarter and March is heavily impacted by the pandemic. Total company gross bookings of $15.8 billion grew 8% or 10% on a constant currency basis.

Adjusted net revenue or ANR was $3.3 billion, up 19% on a constant currency basis. Our ANR take rate was 20.6% of gross bookings, up 180 basis points as both Rides and Eats improved take rates. Non-GAAP cost of revenues excluding D&A decreased to 46% from 50% of ANR. Insurance and payments as a percent of ANR improved quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year.

Turning now to non-GAAP operating expenses. Operations and support decreased year-over-year to 15% from 16% of adjusted net revenue, reflecting continued Rides support efficiency improvements, partially offset by a mix shift to Eats, where we are making progress, automating customer support, but where contact rates remain higher than Rides.

Sales and marketing decreased to 26% from 36% of adjusted net revenue versus Q1 2019. This decrease is primarily due to lower marketing and promotion spend, particularly in Rides. R&D remained flat at 15% of adjusted net revenue, G&A increased to 18% from 15% of ANR versus the year-ago quarter. Quarter-over-quarter our spend remained relatively flat, but increased as the percentage of adjusted net revenue due to the top line pressure in COVID-19. Our Q1 2020 total adjusted EBITDA loss of $612 million were a $257 million improvement year-over-year.

Now I’ll provide additional detail on our segments. Rides gross bookings of $10.9 billion declined 3% on a constant currency basis, led by the US, but due to the COVID-19 impact taking hold in March, offset by positive growth in Latin America and EMEA. Rides ANR of $2.5 billion grew 6% on a constant currency basis with take rate of 22.8%, which improved both year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter due to rationalization of incentive spend, mainly in the US. Importantly, global Rides gross bookings and ANR on a constant currency basis and excluding shared rides were growing in the mid 20% and high 20% respectively during the months of January and February.

Rides adjusted EBITDA of $581 million or 23.5% of ANR, in the months January and February, Rides is producing a record 30% adjusted EBITDA margin. Eats gross bookings of $4.7 billion grew 54% on a constant currency basis, driven by continued tailwinds and stay at home orders in US and international markets. Eats ANR of $527 million, up 124% on a constant currency basis due to a mix shift towards small and medium sized restaurants driving higher basket sizes coupled with carrier payment efficiencies, namely in the US.

Excluding Eats India, which we divested to Zomato in January of this year, Eats take rate was 11.6%. This represents a significant 150 basis point improvement quarter-on-quarter, which puts us well on our path to achieving our 15% long-term take rate target. Importantly, we are confident these take rate improvements are structural improvements.

Eats adjusted EBITDA loss was $313 million or negative 59.4% of ANR. That does represent a 50% or $148 million quarter-over-quarter improvement. Given this large improvement quarter-over-quarter, we expect Eats adjusted EBITDA losses in Q2 to be similar to Q1, which would be another year-over-year improvement despite Eats gross bookings likely coming in well above our plan.

Furthermore, we expect adjusted EBITDA margins continue to improve in Q3. Uber Freight grew ANR to $199 million, an adjusted EBITDA loss of $64 million. Our Other Bets segment had ANR of $30 million and an adjusted EBITDA loss of $63 million. Of course given the deal we announced today with Lime, the vast majority of these losses will move off our P&L. ATG’s adjusted net EBITDA was a loss of $108 million.

Our Q1 2020 corporate G&A and platform R&D, $645 million, which represents the G&A and R&D not allocated to one of our five segments increased 14%. In terms of liquidity, we ended the quarter with approximately $9 billion in cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments with access to over $2 billion from our revolver.

Since then, we have paid $900 million of the $1.5 billion in agreement Cornershop commitments for 2020 that we discussed on our March 19 call. We expect 2020 CapEx to be in the $560 million to $600 million range. In January and February, we produced the Rides segment EBITDA margin of 30% of ANR, a 22% year-over-year improvement over Q1 2019 margin of 8%, by focusing on efficiency and cost savings across the Rides P&L. In Eats, we continue to make progress demonstrated by our quarter-over-quarter segment EBITDA margin improvement of 46% as a percentage of ANR. We will continue to make progress towards our Eats long-term profitability targets.

And finally, while a lot remains unknown, you can expect us to continue to focus on liquidity, exercise prudent financial discipline and take action to maintain our position, our strength. Our goal remains the same returning our growth to business and achieving profitability for all of our stakeholders, which we are now planning to achieve on an adjusted EBITDA basis on a quarterly basis in 2021.

With that, now, I’ll open it up to questions.

