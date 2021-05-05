Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology

Uber Technologies reports Q1 loss of 6 cents per share: Infographic

Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) reported first-quarter 2021 financial results after the regular market hours on Wednesday. The ride-hailing company reported Q1 revenue excluding the UK accrual of $3.5 billion, up 8% year-over-year and above the Wall Street projection. Meanwhile, the net loss of $0.06 per share was narrower than what analysts had targeted.

Uber shares were up 2% immediately following the announcement. The stock has traded mostly sidewise since the beginning of this year.

Uber Q1 2021 earnings

Looking forward to listening to management / analyst comments on the results? Stay tuned here for Uber Technologies Q1 earnings call transcript

