Under Armour, Inc. Q1 2020 earnings highlights infographic

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UAA) reported first-quarter 2020 earnings results before the regular trading hours on Monday. The results were weaker than what analysts had anticipated.

Speaking on the impact of COVID-19 on the firm, CEO Patrik Frisk said, “Like so many businesses, we’ve had to make very difficult decisions, including temporarily laying off teammates in our U.S. retail stores and distribution centers along with other actions to ensure we protect Under Armour’s financial stability.”

UA shares fell 2% immediately following the announcement. The stock has declined 52% in the trailing 12 months.

Prior performance