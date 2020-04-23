Union Pacific Corp (NYSE: UNP) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Union Pacific Corp (UNP) Q1 2020 earnings call dated

Corporate Participants:

Lance M. Fritz — Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

V. Jim Vena — Chief Operating Officer – Union Pacific Railroad

Kenyatta G. Rocker — Executive Vice President – Marketing and Sales, Union Pacific Railroad

Jennifer L. Hamann — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Presentation:

Operator

Thank you for accessing Union Pacific Corporation’s 2020 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call held at 8.45 AM Eastern Time on April 23, 2020 in Omaha, Nebraska. This presentation and the accompanying materials include statements that contain estimates, projections or expectations regarding the Company’s financial results and operations, and future economic conditions. These statements are forward-looking statements as defined by the federal securities laws.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements. The materials accompanying this presentation include more detailed information regarding forward-looking information and these risks and uncertainties. In addition, please refer to the Company’s website and SEC filings for additional information about our risk factors. Thank you. Greetings, and welcome to the Union Pacific First Quarter Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] And the slides for today’s presentation are available on Union Pacific’s website. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Mr. Lance Fritz. Chairman, President and CEO for Union Pacific. Mr. Fritz, you may begin.

Lance M. Fritz — Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, and good morning, everybody, and welcome to Union Pacific’s first quarter earnings conference call. With me today in Omaha practicing safe social distancing are Jim Vena, Chief Operating Officer; Kenny Rocker, Executive Vice President of Marketing and Sales; and Jennifer Hamann, our Chief Financial Officer.

Before we discuss our first quarter results, I want to acknowledge the dedication and hard work of our employees. During this COVID pandemic, the women and men of Union Pacific continue to connect American businesses and communities to each other and to the world whether it’s stocking a home pantry, supplying essential goods to healthcare providers, we’re moving critical building blocks for US industries. They’re getting the job done and they’re not missing a beat.

Their spirit shows up in so many ways, I see it in our health and medical team looking out for the safety of our employees. I see it in our operating team moving the goods that make a difference in people’s lives and I see it in our leaders helping us work together, staying on point and position for the future. Their dedication is inspirational and lays the foundation for better days ahead. Our rail network has never run better and we continue to provide a safer, more reliable and more efficient service product to our customers. I am so very proud of the entire Union Pacific team.

Moving on to our first quarter results, this morning Union Pacific’s reporting 2020 first quarter net income of $1.5 billion or $2.15 a share. This compares to $1.4 billion or $1.93 per share in the first quarter of 2019. Our quarterly operating ratio came in at 59%, a 4.6 percentage point improvement compared to the first quarter of 2019 and an all-time best quarterly OR. In addition to improving the efficiency of the railroad, we also made improvements in our safety results, which is always our top priority.

For the quarter, our employee safety results improved 11% versus 2019. We also made progress in fuel consumption rate during the quarter. This reduces our fuel expense, while also reducing our carbon footprint and the carbon footprint of our customers, which is a step in our commitment to address global warming. As I turn it over to the rest of the team, you’re going to hear how our first quarter results have further strengthened Union Pacific to navigate the uncertainties that lie ahead. We’ll start with Jim and an operations update.

V. Jim Vena — Chief Operating Officer – Union Pacific Railroad

Thanks, Lance, and good morning everyone. As Lance mentioned, the railroad is healthy and operating smoothly as our customers have seen minimal rail service impact. We are taking every precaution to protect our employees. We are social distancing and using technology whenever possible to replace face to face interaction.

Over the past few weeks, I have taken the opportunity to visit several field locations practicing good social distancing. To talk with our employees, I could not be more proud of how they remain dedicated to this [Phonetic] safely and reliably operating the railway without disruption. As they recognize the critical role they play in delivering goods needed throughout our country, their dedication is to be commended.

Overall, the team had a very strong quarter, really the results speak for themselves. You see the impact of all the changes we made at Union Pacific to become more efficient and provide a better service product to our customers. These changes drove an operating ratio of 59% which was outstanding and there are still many more opportunities ahead of us to further improve safety, asset utilization and network efficiency.

Now I’ll turn into slide 4, I’d like to update you on our key performance metrics. For the first time, we are seeing an improvement across all of our metrics. And as a result, we are seeing a better service product for our customers. This is a direct result of our focus on improving network efficiency and service reliability, as part of our operating model. Compared to the first quarter of 2019, freight car velocity improved 8%, driven by continued improvement in asset utilization and fewer car classifications.

Freight car terminal dwell improved 11% largely due to improved terminal processes, transportation plan changes to eliminate car touches and a decrease in freight car inventory levels. Building up our progress in 2019, we continue to implement changes in order to run a more efficient network that requires fewer locomotors, which has led to an 18% improvement in locomotive productivity this quarter versus last year. As demonstrated by crew starts being down 13% in the quarter which outpaced the 7% decline in carloads, we continue to take steps to deliver positive workforce productivity. Productivity. Trip plan compliance is where our customers feel the benefit of our transformed operating model, the improvement in the intermodal speaks for itself. With manifest and autos, we are holding ourselves to our higher standard as we tightened schedules and we’ll see improvements as we move forward.

We are off to a great start this year and we expect to see continued improvement in our service product going forward. Starting next week, we will provide some additional operating statistics, in particular, freight car velocity, which you’ve heard me say a number of times is my favorite one that I look at every morning on our investor’s website on a weekly basis to provide more insight to how our operations are running.

Let’s turn to slide 5 to highlight some of our recent network changes, as a part of our continued implementation of position schedule railroading, we consolidated mechanical shops in the LA Basin and Houston areas. In the LA Basin, we’ve consolidated from three shops to one, while in Houston, we’ve gone from two shops to operating just one as well. Increasing train size remains one of our main areas of focus, and we are making excellent progress. At our recently completed Santa Teresa Block Swap Facility, we are consolidating the intermodal traffic from our Eastern ramps destined to port terminals in the Los Angeles, Long Beach area. This allows us to operate longer and more efficient trends across the Sunset Route and provide a better more consistent service product to our customers.

We also completed eight 15,000-foot sidings as a part of our 2020 capital plan to extend sidings in targeted locations. These sidings support our efficiency initiatives by increasing the number of long trains we can operate in each direction, thus reducing demand for crew starts. If I put in more product on fewer trains, we have increased train length across our system by 19% or over 1,300 feet since the fourth quarter of 2018 to approximately 8,400 feet in the first quarter of 2020. The capital we are investing to improve productivity as well as to maintain the safe, efficient network is critical to the long-term health of our railroad. Given the current business levels and uncertain economic environment, we are planning to trim back our 2020 spend by $150 million to $200 million.

To wrap up, we are committed to protecting our employees’ health and safety while providing uninterrupted critical service to support the nation’s supply chain. While we’re early in the second quarter, so far we have been able to hold steady and maintain train length gains as volumes have dropped. We continue to evaluate our transportation plan including yard and local schedules in order to meet customer demands while balancing our resources and assets to meet current volumes. Since the latter half of March as volumes declined more steeply we stored additional locomotives and railcars. However, those locomotives remain in at the ready status and both assets are available to add back quickly as volumes return.

We have also furloughed additional employees, however, we are increasing our auxiliary work and training status boards to be prepared should volumes come back quickly or in the event of an outbreak within a group of the employees. We have made great progress at this point. However, we will continue to transform our operations in order to further improve safety, asset utilization and network efficiency. With that, I’ll turn it over to Kenny to provide an update on our business environment. Kenny?

Kenyatta G. Rocker — Executive Vice President – Marketing and Sales, Union Pacific Railroad

Thank you, Jim, and good morning. For the first quarter, our volume was down 7%, primarily due to declines in our Premium and Bulk business group. The decrease in volume was partially offset by a 5% improvement in average revenue per car and drove freight revenue to be down 3% in the quarter. So, let’s take a closer look at how the first quarter played out for each of our business groups.

Starting with Bulk, revenue for the quarter was down 5% on a 7% decrease in volume, partially offset by a 2% improvement in average revenue per car. [Indecipherable] and renewable carloads were down 19% as a result of softer market conditions from historically low natural gas prices and a mild winter. Looking ahead, we expect continued challenges in coal as natural gas futures remain low and customer stockpile stay at high level. Weather conditions will also continue to be a factor.

Volume for grain and grain products was up 4%, primarily driven by strong export ethanol volume. This was partially offset by reduced shipments of export wheat. Fertilizer and sulfur carloads were up 7%, predominantly due to strong domestic fertilizer shipments.

Finally, food and beverage was up 2% in units as we saw strength in beer shipments become [Phonetic] slightly offset by reduced refrigerated and dry foods, which were impacted by a challenging truck environment. Industrial revenue was up 3% with a 3% increase in volume and a flat average revenue per car due to mix.

Energy and specialized increased 10% primarily driven by strength in petroleum, its favorable Canadian spreads facilitate a stronger crude oil shipment to the Gulf earlier in the quarter. However, with the reduction of oil prices in the past week, we expect crude oil shipments to be impacted in the near term.

Forest products volume was flat. Reduced paper shipments were offset by increased lumber shipments due to strong housing starts and a mild winter during the quarter. Industrial chemicals and plastic shipments grew by 4% due to the strength in domestic and export plastics shipments along with strong demand of detergents and chemicals.

Metals and minerals volume decreased by 3% reduced sand shipments from the impact of local sand and drilling declines were partially offset by continued strength in rock shipments in the south, coupled with increased metal shipments. We expect to see continued challenges and same [Phonetic] with oil prices remaining at lower levels.

Turning to Premium, revenue for the quarter was down 6% on a 12% decrease in volumes, while average revenue per car improved by 6%. Automotive shipments were strong for the most of the first quarter until the pandemic shutdown OEMs in North America in the last few weeks of March, resulting in a 1% decline in volume year-over-year. Domestic intermodal volume declined 5%, driven by soft market demand and surplus truck capacity coupled with weakness related to the pandemic later in the quarter.

International intermodal volume was down 24% during the quarter. Weakness early in the quarter was related to challenging comparisons with 2019, driven by accelerated shipments related to the tariff policy implementation. Further weakness was driven by pandemic related supply chain disruption that began in China and have slowly impacted much of Asia.

Looking ahead, there remains quite a bit of uncertainty surrounding this global pandemic that we’re facing. With the free fall in economic indicators over the past few weeks and uncertainty about when we will see the COVID pandemic curve start to flatten now, an accurate assessment of 2020, it’s hard to pinpoint at this time.

As you can see, our volume in the second quarter has started off slowly with the volume down 22% so far, driven by auto production shutdowns and retail closures as US demand is constrained by the pandemic related social distancing and quarantine. Many of the auto manufacturing plants are scheduled to be shut down until at least early May. Already our auto shipments have been down around 80% in the second quarter so far.

Likewise, the recent projections in Mexico indicate that some manufacturing sectors like autos will be shut down for similar time periods as well. However, the CARES Act that was recently signed offer some upside to open the economy for business [Phonetic] and improve unemployment for America. Plus, it’s also encouraging to see that much of Asia is restarting production along with China’s recent purchases of US grain.

More importantly, I’d like to make this point clear, we’re not letting the uncertainty of the economy hold us back. We’re seeing focus on what we can control. The good news is that the lower cost structure combined with the improved service product that we’ve achieved with Unified Plan 2020 is a competitive advantage for us. Customers are recognizing it and awarding us new business.

As Lance and Jim mentioned before, the railroad has never run better. I want to thank our employees as they are taking the necessary precautions to stay safe and healthy, so we can keep the operations running for our customers. We will continue to stay in close contact with our customers and we are ready when the supply chains recover. As demand improves, we expect our stronger service product will place us in a great position to win incremental opportunity.

With that, I’ll turn it over to Jennifer who’s going to talk about our financial performance. Thanks, Kenny, and good morning. As you heard from Lance earlier, Union Pacific is reporting first quarter earnings per share of $2.15 and an all-time best quarterly operating ratio of 59%. Our fourth consecutive quarter starting with a 5. Comparing our first

Jennifer L. Hamann — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

First quarter results to 2019, there are a few puts and takes. Last year we incurred higher weather-related expenses and you may also recall that we received the payroll tax refund that benefited both our operating ratio and earnings per share. As shown on slide 13, these two items had an offsetting impact in our 2020 results.

Fuel was an unexpected tailwind in the quarter and likely will be for much of 2020 as the year-over-year fuel price reductions favorably impacted our quarterly operating ratio by 80 basis points and added $0.04 to earnings per share. That inside those items, core margin improvement for the quarter was a remarkable 3.8 points and added $0.18 to earnings per share as we continue to demonstrate the power of our operating model as well as the ability to flex our cost structure in the face of volume challenges. Thanks to the dedication and result of the entire Union Pacific team, we took another significant step forward to our goal of operating the most efficient, reliable and consistent railroad in North America.

Looking now at our first quarter income statement, 2020 operating revenue totaled $5.2 billion, down 3% versus last year on a 7% year-over-year volume decrease. Demonstrating our ability to be more than volume variable operating expense decreased 10% to $3.1 billion. These results net to operating income of $2.1 billion, a 9% increase versus 2019. Below the line, other income decreased compared to 2019 as the payroll tax refund I referenced on the prior slide included $27 million of interest income.

Interest expense increased 13% due to increased debt levels while income tax expense also was higher up 11% due to higher pretax income in the quarter. Net income of $1.5 billion was up 6% versus last year, which when combined with our share repurchase activity led to an 11% increase in earnings per share to $2.15.

Looking at revenue for the first quarter, slide 15 provides a breakdown of our freight revenue which totaled $4.9 billion, down 2.5% versus last year while not able to offset the impact of the 7% lower volumes, the combination of favorable business mix and our pricing actions had nearly a 5 point positive impact on our quarterly freight revenue. Positive mix in the quarter was driven by lower intermodal shipments, partially offset by lower sand volume.

In addition, fuel surcharge revenue declined $47 million in the quarter to $351 million and impacted freight revenue by 25 basis points. Drivers of the decline were lower volume and fuel prices.

Now let’s move to slide 16, which provides a summary of our first quarter operating expenses. Through our Unified Plan 2020 and G55+0 initiatives, we drove improvement across all cost categories. Compensation and benefits expense decreased 12% year-over-year, primarily as a result of our workforce and productivity initiatives.

Total first quarter workforce declined 15% or about 6,200 full-time equivalents versus last year. Sequentially our workforce was down 2%. Breaking the year-over-year reduction it’s [Phonetic] down a little more, we saw a 19% decrease in our train and engine workforce while management, engineering and mechanical workforces together decreased 13%. This expense category also benefited from less year-over-year weather-related costs offset by the payroll tax refund I referenced earlier.

Fuel expense decreased 18% as a result of lower diesel fuel prices and fewer gallons consumed with a more efficient operation. Our consumption rate for the quarter improved 5% versus last year to a first quarter best level. Decreased costs associated with maintaining a smaller active locomotive fleet as well as lower weather-related costs were key drivers of the 10% reduction in purchase services and materials expense.

In addition, and as we use both our locomotive and car fleets more efficiently, we’ve been able to lower lease expense, which largely contributed to the 12% decline in equipment and other rents. With regard to other expense, which was down 2% in the quarter, we recorded an adjustment to our bad debt reserve to recognize uncertainty related to certain customer receivables due to the potential impact of COVID-19. That expense increase was offset by running a safer railroad, which lowered destroyed equipment costs as well as freight loss and damage expense.

Finally, for full year 2020, we now expect year-over-year depreciation expense to be flat. Looking at our productivity and our costs structure, net productivity totaled approximately $220 million in the first quarter. As Jim detailed earlier, with our improved key performance indicators, the successful implementation and enhancement of our operating plan is increasing efficiency while at the same time providing a superior service product for our customers.

As we discussed in the past, we view productivity as a volume neutral measure. In other words, we’re reporting only that part of our cost savings attributable to the actions we are taking. But as we enter this recessionary periods sparked by COVID-19, I’d like to make a couple of comments about volume variability, in particular, as it relates to prior recessions. First, and most importantly, Union Pacific is running at efficiency levels we’ve never experienced before as a company. For example, we were more than volume variable on a fuel adjusted basis in the first quarter 2020 as a result of the strong productivity focus embedded in Unified Plan 2020.

We’ve also taken more than 1,500 basis points off of our operating ratio since the great financial crisis in 2008-2009. That further strengthens our ability to manage through today’s challenges and emerge stronger on the other side. Moving to cash generation, as we face these fluid and uncertain times, we recognize the need to maintain ample liquidity. With the strength of our balance sheet and our strong cash generation, I can confidently say that we are well positioned for the challenges we are facing.

Cash from operations in the first quarter increased 10% versus 2019 to $2.2 billion. Free cash flow after dividend and after capital investments totaled over $1.3 billion, resulting in a 91% cash conversion rate. We also returned $3.6 billion to shareholders during the first quarter through the continued payment of an industry-leading dividend and the repurchase of 14 million shares of our common stock.

Share repurchases were funded in part from our January debt issuance. Union Pacific’s strong investment grade credit rating and a very attractive interest rate market allowed us to issue $3 billion of new debt, a portion of that issuance funded the $2 billion accelerated share repurchase program we entered into in February and the rest is for 2020 debt maturities.

We finished the quarter at an adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 2.7 times. In line with our previously stated goal of maintaining strong investment grade credit ratings no lower than BBB+ and Baa1. Although COVID-19 was not contemplated when we originally set our leverage targets back in 2018, the decision to manage our balance sheet in line with a strong investment-grade credit rating was clearly the right one. We maintain an active dialog with our rating agencies, and at this time, they are comfortable with our current leverage position.

We finished the first quarter with $1.1 billion of cash on hand. However, in an abundance of caution, we issued $750 million of 30-year notes in early April to further increase liquidity. As of yesterday, our cash balance was around $2 billion and we have additional levers available if needed. The current bond market is open to us as evidenced by our April issuance. We also have $2 billion of credit available under our undrawn credit revolver and up to an additional $400 million available under our receivable securitization facility, which is 50% drawn at this time. As we sit here today, we do not believe it will be necessary to tap those additional sources but we view them as a prudent backstop to have at the ready.

Turning now to our 2020 outlook, we are formally withdrawing much of our previous guidance in light of the current economic uncertainties. In particular, we are no longer providing guidance for the full year 2020 volume, head count, operating ratio or share repurchases. To date, we have repurchased roughly $17 billion of the targeted $20 billion three-year program that is set to conclude at the end of this year. We will continue to monitor business conditions and adjust this activity as we see prudent, but with share repurchases currently pause the completion of the full $20 billion seems less likely today.

As you heard from Kenny a moment ago, our second quarter carloadings are currently down 22% and our current view is that volumes for the full quarter could be down around 25% or so. With volume declines of that magnitude, we are taking actions across the board to rightsize our resources and manage expenses. Even with aggressive actions, however, it is unlikely we can improve our second quarter operating ratio on a year-over-year basis with that level of volume loss.

Unchanging for 2020 is our long-standing guidance around pricing, we still expect the total dollars generated from our pricing actions to exceed rail inflation costs. With regard to productivity, we are widening our range of expectations for full year 2020 to $400 million to $500 million. We clearly got off to a very strong start in the first quarter and our commitment to productivity is unwavering. However, we also recognized that the loss of volume leverage is a challenge. In terms of cash generation and cash allocation Cash allocation, we’ve modeled a number of different down volume scenarios. In each, we plan to maintain the dividend but with the capital modifications Jim mentioned and a suspension of share repurchases. The outcome of that exercise is a strong confidence in our ability to generate significant free cash flow after dividends in some pretty dire economic conditions. This is a testament to the earnings power of our franchise as demonstrated by our first quarter results. Although frustrated by current conditions, the potential is clearly there. Longer term, our guidance of capital expenditures of less than 15% of revenue, a dividend payout ratio of 40% to 45% of earnings and ultimately that 55% operating ratio remain intact. As you have heard from the entire leadership team today, we are unwavering in our commitment to improving safety, efficiency and service as we all firmly believe in the strong long-term prospects of our company. So, with that, I’ll turn it back to Lance.

Lance M. Fritz — Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Jennifer. Our first priority has been and will always be safety. We made good progress on safety in the first quarter and I expect continued improvement. From a service and efficiency perspective, I am so thankful that we went through the tough process of implementing the Unified Plan 2020 over the last 18 months. That work has put us in a position of great strength to deal with the future. When the time arrives were COVID-19 is largely behind us, Union Pacific will be well positioned for long-term growth and excellent returns.

With that, let’s open up the line for your questions.

Questions and Answers:

We are processing the Q&A portion of the conference call. We will updating it as soon as we analyze and process the con call. Stay tuned here for more updates.

Disclaimer This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc. © COPYRIGHT 2020, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.