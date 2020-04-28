United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE: UPS) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) Q1 2020 earnings call dated

David P. Abney — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Scott. And good morning everyone. I would first like to thank UPSers worldwide for going above and beyond during the coronavirus pandemic. Since this crisis began, we’ve been operating as a Critical Infrastructure Business, leveraging the strength of our global network to keep supply chains moving around the world. People are counting on UPS more than ever before. And I am proud of the heroic actions of our employees throughout this pandemic. This crisis touches all parts of our business, and we have been methodical in our response. Our actions prioritize safety, focused on our customers, ensure our liquidity and position UPS for additional opportunities as conditions improve.

Regarding safety, we have adjusted our health and safety protocols throughout our Company. We’ve increased social distancing, which includes waiving customer signature requirements where possible, more Personal Protective Equipment or PPE for our people, frequent cleaning of our facilities and equipment and teleworking for our employees where feasible. Those are just some of the safeguards we’ve implemented to protect our people and customers, and we will continue to adjust as conditions change. I also want to recognize the extraordinary efforts of healthcare professionals and everyone on the front lines in the communities where we live and work. On behalf of UPS, we are grateful for their efforts and sacrifices.

UPS is one of the few companies with the logistics expertise and global infrastructure to keep critical healthcare and other supply chains moving. We’ve embraced our leadership role supporting FEMA with Project Airbridge and other healthcare-related missions by managing charter flights to deliver millions of pounds of PPA and test kits from around the world into dedicated UPS distribution space outside Worldport. From there, we’re providing overnight delivery to locations throughout the US. UPS is also assisting other federal and state government agency and supporting customers like 3M, Kaizen, [Phonetic] Henry Schein, McKesson and SanMar [Phonetic] as they quickly adapt their supply chains to manufacture and distribute PPE and other supplies.

Many companies are coming together with ingenuity and speed to solve the most urgent and complex healthcare challenges of this crisis. For example, we have the distinction of partnering with GM and Ventec Life Systems to provide transportation and logistics services for their advanced technology ventilators now being produced at GM’s retooled manufacturing facilities. And I’ll add that we’re doing all of this while US domestic is delivering industry-leading on-time performance.

As China began to recover in March, our Asia outbound business accelerated both air freight and small package, including the healthcare, high-tech and e-commerce sectors. We quickly added capacity to keep critical supply chains moving and commerce flowing and outbound demand from Asia has continued. Once more, as part of FEMA’s Project Airbridge and other healthcare-related missions, we increased the number of flights by over 200 to transport critical life-saving cargo to the US and Europe. Countless companies are relying on UPS to help keep their businesses running and to support the coronavirus response efforts. One fine example is the e-commerce support we are providing to Target. When the coronavirus pandemic forced millions of Americans to stay at home, communities across the country turn to Target and Target turn to UPS. Consumer e-commerce demand for essential and necessary goods surge, and UPS has been there with excellent on-time delivery.

Several years ago, we identified healthcare and e-commerce as two of our strategic growth imperatives, and we’ve been investing in innovative solutions to enhance our capabilities. In healthcare, we’re expanding UPS Premier, our next-generation on-package sensor and visibility technology for critical healthcare shipments. And starting in May in cooperation with the FAA, UPS Flight Forward, our drone subsidiary, will deliver prescriptions from a CVS store in The Villages, which is the largest US retirement community and is located in Florida. With our new healthcare unit, we are well positioned to continue to assist our customers as more countries moving to recovery and demand for healthcare supplies evolved.

And in e-commerce, our digital access program for SMBs, one of our strategic imperatives, greatly increases their e-commerce market reach. And we continue to deploy UPS Map, the latest enhancement to our proprietary ORION navigation software. UPS now further supports our drivers with the increase in residential volume. These solutions and many more will enable us to build upon our existing customer relationships and foster new opportunities with others during these challenging times. In fact, UPS is poised and ready to help all customers, large and small, resume business as markets reopen.

In late January, we provided our 2020 guidance, which did not include any impacts from coronavirus. It was early then and no one could have foreseen the significant impact it would have on our customers and the global economy. In fact, over my 46-year career with UPS, I have never seen the level of demand variability in the markets we serve and among our customers that we are now experiencing. Throughout the quarter, we adjusted our network and controlled costs, but we were not able to fully offset the unprecedented and swift changes in market demand and mix. Business closures and stay-at-home restrictions disproportionately affected SMBs, and we’re seeing a dramatic shift in consumer shopping behavior. By late March, residential deliveries approached nearly 70% of our volume and drove increased delivery costs, a trend we’re seeing continue in April. Brian will add more detail on this in a moment.

Most economists are currently predicting a recession, but there is broad disagreement on the length and shape of the recovery. The main economic indicators, US industrial production, US retail, global industrial production and global exports are all forecasted to decline significantly. Due to the uncertainties ahead, we are unable to predict the business impact of the pandemic or reasonably estimate reasonably estimate our financial performance in future quarters. As a result, we are withdrawing 2020 guidance. Importantly, UPS generated good cash flow in the first quarter and our liquidity remained strong. We continue to make prudent financial decisions and have additional options available to ensure ample liquidity. In addition, our dividend remains a high priority and is a hallmark of our financial strength. We are confident our actions will continue to enable us to fund the business and support shareowner interest. As a result of changing business conditions, we analyze our 2020 capex projects and have re-prioritized our spending to those key investments necessary to support transformation.

We are reducing capex by $1 billion. This decision was governed by two priorities. First, we will continue to make investments that best position the Company to seize future opportunities as conditions improve. And second, we are prioritizing investments and spending to yield the greatest long-term benefits to the Company. For example, we remain on track to speed up the US ground network and expand weekend operations. These efforts will bolster our competitive position and help all customers meet the demand for faster delivery. Also, we will continue expanding our integrated network by adding about 5 million square feet of automated capacity this year. More automation reduces our cost, enhances our network flexibility and enables the creation of innovative solutions for our customers.

Before I turn it over to Brian, I want to congratulate Carol Tome on being named UPS’s 12th CEO. Carol has great knowledge of UPS from serving on our Board for 17 years, and she has a proven track record of leading a global organization through volatile economic cycles. She brings a best understanding of retail, e-commerce, strategy and extensive financial background to the Company. Carol is the right person to guide UPS at this time in our history. She officially takes over on June 1, but the transition is well underway. We’ve been working closely on all aspects of our business, including UPS’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. Carol’s unbridled enthusiasm and passion come through naturally in our daily interactions. She has hit the ground running. And I have great confidence in her ability to lead our Company into the future. And now, Brian will take you through the details for the quarter.

Brian Newman — Chief Financial Officer

Good morning, everyone. During the quarter, UPS saw unprecedented and rapid change in customer and volume fundamentals. As a result, we faced a challenging and uncertain environment. I’ll begin today by describing the factors that contributed to our results, then cover the strength of our liquidity and wrap up by sharing the trends we see in our business.

Let me start with how the quarter unfolded. First, as David mentioned, leading economic indicators have turned negative. Historically, the small package industry is highly correlated with GDP, but with two important variations. The small package industry typically grows faster than GDP over the long run, especially in a strong e-commerce environment. And second, during a recession, demand volatility is elevated. During the quarter, our business rapidly changed, due to the coronavirus pandemic, and declined in global economic activity.

Let me begin with Asia. China average daily volume was down 16% in January and February on local day basis and then partially rebounded in March growing 23%. Europe followed a different pattern with January and February average daily volume growth slightly positive and then down mid-to-high single-digits in March. Declines in economic activity trailed the spread of the coronavirus as it emerged in new locations and then surfaced in the US. The virus spread quickly, making it difficult for our customers to know how to respond or make adjustments to their businesses.

UPS’s global networks and solutions enabled flexibility and support to our customers. However, we experienced an overall decline in commercial packages of around 2% for the quarter. But in March, the decline was actually 8.9%. It’s also important to recognize that businesses were affected differently throughout the quarter. For example, many small and medium-sized businesses with limited alternatives were more likely to temporarily halt their operations or move exclusively online. Consequently, US SMB volume growth was flat, a reversal of a positive multi-quarter trend. The impact across sectors was also somewhat unique. Consumer shopping migrated online triggering a surge in volume growth led by multiple large UPS customers. Internationally, we saw e-commerce volume growth of almost 12% and domestically, e-commerce grew 19% for the quarter.

Healthcare was another sector with accelerated volume growth where in the US, it increased 8.9% with significant contributions from Personal Protective Equipment, testing and lab supplies, items that are critically needed to curtail the virus and protect healthcare providers and the general public. So what it all this mean to UPS? While UPS generated more than $18 billion in revenue and about $1 billion in net income during the quarter, we were down nearly 17% or $200 million in the quarter. This was driven by three after-tax items. The impact of the coronavirus was a drag of about $140 million. Second, casualty self-insurance accruals were higher than anticipated by about $110 million, which we are addressing with targeted safety training designed for prevention, continued implementation of incident-avoidance technology, and finally, data analytics to enhance proactive driver coaching. And then finally, the impact of one additional operating day this quarter is a tailwind of approximately $50 million.

We are confident, however, that we can take advantage of the opportunities in front of us, and it will be well prepared for the recovery when it comes, regardless of its shape.

Now, let me make a few comments about the segments. U.S. Domestic delivered strong volume and revenue with average daily volume up 8.5% across all products, though volume growth softened as we moved toward the end of the quarter. Our automated hubs performed well. However, these benefits were not enough to offset the rapidly changing and significant customer and product mix headwinds we faced. Specifically, commercial deliveries turned negative ending five consecutive quarters of growth. B2C volumes spiked early in the period to high teens, which drove an increase in overall miles driven of nearly 10% and about a 15% increase in total average daily stops. [Phonetic] By the end of the quarter, B2C approach 70% of our volume, and average package weight decreased by about a third of a pound.

The US generated $401 million in operating profit, which was $293 million below last year. Profitability was primarily affected by the coronavirus with an impact of around $100 million, higher-than-anticipated casualty self-insurance accruals of about $130 million and the pension discount rate of $62 million.

Turning to the International segment. International executed well through various peaks and valleys of the coronavirus pandemic spread across the world. Business closures and stay-at-home restrictions led to a decline in commercial volume and downward pressure on volume growth. We had slightly positive average daily volume growth in January and February. But as I previously mentioned, volume declines came in March with the month finished down 6.5%, mainly driven by Europe. We took advantage of certain growth opportunities and leveraged the flexibility of the network to manage costs to help offset the significant change in mix. We reduced block hours by nearly 6%, well below our export volume decline. And overall, International cost per piece was lower by 0.5% primarily from the impact from currency.

One of the bright spots in the quarter occurred in mid-March as China began its recovery. March export volume from Asia was up around 15% on a local day basis. We quickly added capacity to support pent-up demand out of Asia from a variety of sectors, including healthcare, high-tech and e-commerce. International generated $558 million in operating profit and even with the headwinds, operating margin was 16.5%, which includes an impact of around $70 million from the coronavirus.

Now, let’s review the Supply Chain and Freight segment. Despite the difficult macro difficult macro environment, revenue for the segment was down less than 1%. The segment faced coronavirus challenges as mentioned earlier. However, we saw some positives, as the quarter progressed. International Air Freight tonnage rebounded in March and was up more than 15% primarily on Asia outbound lanes as the China recovery took hold. Logistics grew operating profit led by US healthcare and Marken, and Marken had a strong quarter of double-digit revenue and operating profit growth. On the downside, US road freight softened during the quarter, pushing profit results within Coyote and UPS Freight lower on a year-over-year basis by around $50 million. Additionally, ocean freight, North American air freight and brokerage were lower during the quarter. Total operating profit was $158 million.

Overall impact from the coronavirus was a drag of around $10 million, and tough year-over-year comps were headwinds to profit growth. Moving to liquidity, we have a disciplined and balanced approach to capital allocation. And capital management and dividends remain a high priority. We’re starting from a position of strength. Cash from operations was about $2.6 billion, and adjusted free cash flow for the period was $1.6 billion, consistent with our first quarter average over the last three years. To date, we strengthened our liquidity with a debt issuance of $3.5 billion in March, which more than satisfies our debt obligations for 2020. We are taking a strict approach to working capital and cost controls across the Company. Working capital improved by around $80 million on a year-over-year basis.

We actively engaged with policy makers on stimulus packages to help support small businesses, consumers and corporate cash positions. And finally, we expect to lower our use of cash in 2020 by nearly $1.8 billion by suspending share buybacks and reducing capex. Our capex reduction will not impact our automation targets. About 50% of $1 billion in capex reduction is from adjusting buildings and facilities projects, and the other half comes from re-phasing vehicle purchases, and we are finding that some projects are coming in at a lower cost. We want to thank the US Congress for providing the CARES Act to help companies across the country. We have elected not to participate in the program as we are confident in our ability to manage UPS’s liquidity through this cycle. We will, however, continue to monitor business conditions and make additional adjustments as needed, including further potential reductions in capex or operating expenses. Our ongoing transformation is extremely important right now, as we manage through the current crisis and to further position UPS as global conditions improve in the future.

In fact, in the first half of the year, we will add approximately 80,000 pieces per hour of new automated sort capacity to the US domestic network, increasing efficiency and agility within our network. Let’s turn to what we’re seeing now. We view the current global situation is having three distinct stages, pre-coronavirus pandemic, stay-at-home restrictions and then a recovery phase. The US began to stay at home stage in March, and it has continued into the second quarter. At this time, we are not able to determine the duration or depth of the stage for the resulting recession. We will leave those debates to the economists, and instead, we’ll focus on keeping our employees safe, serving our customers and ensuring ample liquidity for our shareholders.

What I can tell you is that our business was performing well, coming into the year in the pre-coronavirus stage. And as I shared, we encountered rapidly changing and significant mix headwinds as we entered the stay-at-home period. Because averages can be misleading during these times, let me provide you with some of the trends we are seeing. Asia appears to be stabilizing with strong outbound demand. Europe remains in transition and is weak economically, especially on the industrial side. And in the first half of April, International average daily volume is down about 8%. In the US, at the end of March, B2C made up around 70% of our weekly volume and that trend has extended into April. Healthcare continues to be a positive with growth in commercial and residential deliveries. No industry verticals had positive commercial growth in March, except for healthcare and these trends have continued into April. So far in April, US average daily volume has grown mid-single-digits, driven by Ground residential and SurePost. And air shipments are up about 1%. Importantly, commercial ground volume is down significantly from last year.

Productivity and service levels remain high. And delivery stops and miles driven continue to be elevated putting pressure on our delivery density. I know that it’s difficult to see all the moving pieces from outside the Company, so I hope this provides a helpful glimpse inside. We know we will move into a recovery phase; we just don’t know when. So we can’t provide guidance for the remainder of the year at this time. But as we move forward, we will continue to prioritize investments and operational decisions that put us in the best competitive and financial position for the recovery. It is also likely that future consumer and business behavior may change as a result of this crisis. And UPS’s transformation initiatives will help bridge us to new market realities by delivering more automation, increased network flexibility and new technology-enabled solutions that position us well for the future. Thank you. And operator, please open the lines.

