URI Earnings: United Rentals reports higher Q2 2023 profit and revenues
Equipment rental company United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) announced financial results for the second quarter of 2023, reporting a double-digit increase in revenues and profit.
The company posted total revenue of $3.55 billion for the June quarter, which is up 28% from the corresponding period of 2022.
As a result, second-quarter net income increased to $591 million or $8.58 per share from $493 million or $6.90 per share in the prior-year quarter. On an adjusted basis, earnings increased 26% annually to $9.88 per share.
