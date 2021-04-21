US pre-market news: Dow Jones, NASDAQ, S& P updates for Apr.21, 2021

Wall Street is likely to see a flat opening based on futures data. US companies are displaying good earnings results, leading to positive sentiment in the market. The dollar depreciated sharply in Europe’s first trade on Wednesday, as lower bond yields are losing their attractiveness.
Most Popular
Key highlights from Halliburton (HAL) Q1 2021 earnings results
Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) reported first-quarter 2021 earnings results today. Total revenue decreased by 31% to $3.45 billion from $5.03 billion year on year. The company had a net income
Key highlights from Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Q1 2021 earnings results
Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) reported first quarter 2021 earnings results today. Revenues increased 18% year-over-year to $1.29 billion, driven by growth in da Vinci procedures and system placements. GAAP net income
Earnings Infographic: Netflix (NFLX) subscriber growth slows; Q1 results beat
Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) Tuesday said its first-quarter 2021 earnings more than doubled. Both revenues and profit topped the Street view, but the streaming giant's subscriber growth decelerated. At the