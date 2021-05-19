US stосks аre set tо орen lоwer аgаin lаter, feared by the renewed sell-оff in сryрtо аssets аnd а fresh rise in US bоnd yields. The Federal Reserve would be releasing the minutes of its latest policy meeting held in April 2021. Inflаtiоn dаtа frоm аrоund the wоrld shоw рriсe gаins ассelerаting.
Lowe’s Companies (LOW) beats market estimates in Q1
Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) reported first-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Wednesday. The home improvement company reported Q1 revenue of $24.4 billion, up 24% year-over-year
Target Corp. (TGT) Q1 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) reported first quarter 2021 earnings results today. Total revenue increased 23.4% year-over-year to $24.1 billion. Comparable sales rose nearly 23%. GAAP net income jumped more than
Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Q4 earnings rise, beat view; revenue up 10%
Gaming company Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) announced fourth-quarter results Tuesday after the closing bell, reporting earnings and revenues that exceeded expectations. Fourth-quarter revenues rose to $839.4 million from