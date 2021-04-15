US pre-market news: Dow Jones, NASDAQ, S&P updates for Apr.15, 2021

PEP Earnings: All you need to know about PepsiCo Q1 2021 earnings results PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) reported first-quarter 2021 earnings results today. Net revenues increased 6.8% year-over-year to $14.82 billion while organic revenue growth was 2.4%. Net income attributable to PepsiCo was $1.7 billion,

The worst seems to be over for Boston Scientific. Is the stock a buy? The pandemic has had a mixed impact on the healthcare sector since its outbreak more than a year ago, putting the emergency care department into overdrive while slowing down the