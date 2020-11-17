Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) Q3 2020 Earnings Call

Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) Q3 2020 earnings call dated Nov. 13, 2020
Corporate Participants:
Michael A. DeGiglio — President & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen C. Ruffini — Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
Analysts:
Doug Cooper — Beacon Securities — Analyst
Rahul Sarugaser — Raymond James — Analyst
Adam Buckham — Scotiabank — Analyst
Aaron Grey — Alliance Global Partners — Analyst
Scott Fortune — ROTH Capital Partners — Analyst
Eric Des Lauriers — Craig-Hallum Capital Group — Analyst
Andrew Partheniou — Stifel GMP — Analyst
_____
To read the full earnings call transcript, click here.
Most Popular
Infographic: A snapshot of Baidu’s (BIDU) Q3 2020 earnings
Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) on Monday reported higher revenues for the third quarter, which translated into an increase in earnings. Shares of the tech firm gained during the extended trading
Can COVID vaccine be a panacea for Novavax’s (NVAX) growth needs?
The market has been closely following the activities of leading biopharma companies for some time, looking for updates on their COVID vaccine programs. With most drug candidates entering the final
Moderna (MRNA) gains as COVID-19 vaccine candidate shows over 94% efficacy
Shares of Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) were up over 8% in morning trade on Monday as the company reported positive results from its clinical study testing the efficacy of its