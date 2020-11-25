Viomi Technology Co (VIOT) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Viomi Technology Co (NYSE: VIOT) Q3 2020 earnings call dated Nov. 25, 2020.

Presentation:

Operator

Hello, ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by for Viomi Technology Co., Ltd Earnings Conference Call for the Third Quarter of 2020. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the call over to your host, Ms. Cecilia Li, the Senior IR Manager of the Company. Please go ahead, Cecilia.

Cecilia Li — Senior Investor Relations Manager

Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone, and welcome to Viomi Technology Co., Ltd earnings conference call for the third quarter 2020.

As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. The Company’s financial and operating results were issued in a press release earlier today and are posted online. You can download the earnings press release and then sign up for the Company’s email distribution list by visiting the IR section of the Company’s website at ir.viomi.com.

Participating in today’s call are Mr. Xiaoping Chen, the Founder, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Shun Jiang, the Chief Financial Officer. The Company’s management will begin with prepared remarks, and the call will conclude with a Q&A session.

Before we continue, please note, today’s discussion will contain forward-looking statements made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. As such, Company’s actual results may be materially different from the views we express today. Further information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings as filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

Please also note that Viomi’s earnings press release and this conference call include discussions of unaudited GAAP financial information as well as unaudited non-GAAP financial measures. Viomi’s press release contains a reconciliation of the unaudited non-GAAP measures to the unaudited most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Now I will — I will now turn the call over to Viomi’s Founder and CEO, Mr. Xiaoping Chen. Mr. Chen will deliver his remarks in Chinese, followed immediately by English translation. Mr. Chen, please go ahead.

Xiaoping Chen — Founder, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer

[Foreign Speech]

Shun Jiang — Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Xiaoping.

This is Shun, Viomi’s CFO. I’ll quickly translate Mr. Chen’s remarks before discussing our financial performance for the third quarter of 2020.

Hello, everyone. Thank you for joining our earnings conference call for the third quarter of 2020. Under the backdrop of a meaningful industry recovery and rebound in consumer demand in the post-pandemic landscape, we continued our strong growth momentum in the third quarter with net revenues increasing by 39% year-over-year to around RMB1.49 billion, exceeding our previous guidance once again. Over the past three years, as part of our 5G IoT strategy, we have been developing a 5G IoT technology protocol and algorithm framework for the home environment, including sensor technology, AI algorithms and smart hardware.

In 2020, we accelerated the introduction of our strategic 5G IoT products and services under this framework. It May, amongst many strategic products and services, we introduced our 21Face interactive smart screen TV and [Indecipherable] concept, which marked the comprehensive implementation of IoT @ Home across all home scenarios and screens. Following this, at a recent product launch event in October, we launched state-of-the-art IoT chip modules; CPE or Customer Premise Equipment related products and our HomePad screen-based control interface, further strengthening 5G IoT smart connection capabilities for the home environment.

We are fully confident that with the increasing penetration and adoption — and adaptation of 5G technology, our 5G IoT focused strategy will help us maintain a leadership position in this rapidly evolving industry. To this point, we continue to expand our value-added businesses and content applications. At our recent 5G IoT product launch event, we also announced additional enhancements to our line of 21Face large-screen refrigerators and further expanded related content partnerships. Following our previous cooperation with various entertainment and media platforms, including Kugou Music, online video platform iQIYI, audio sharing platform, Ximalaya FM, and recipe sharing app, Douguo, we also recently reached a cooperation agreement with Douyin, China’s popular short video social media platform.

We have also made efforts to integrate and leverage our own e-commerce platform, Yunmi Shangcheng, through our large-screen operating system to capitalize on the home consumption scenarios. Our large screens enable our IoT operating interface consisting of entertainment, shopping, advertising and social media applications to create ever increasing levels of usage, stickiness and data generation. Going forward, we’ll continue to explore even more IoT content offerings and partnerships in relation to our large-screen products such as community group purchasing and grocery delivery services, allowing us to cater to the dynamic ever changing consumption and user behavioral trends while providing more value-added services and enhanced experiences.

In light of greater consumer emphasis on cleanliness in the post-pandemic era, we have ramped up efforts to capture opportunities in our Viomi-branded water purifiers and sweeper robots. In terms of water purifiers, following our May introduction of new series of large flux next-generation water purifiers, in September, we launched a high-end water purifier sub-brand, [Indecipherable] and its first series of double-reverse-osmosis water purifiers called Super, demonstrating our commitments to establishing a professional brand and providing high-quality drinking water as well as diversified home water solutions.

We have also expedited the development of our own sweeper robot business with the recent introduction of automatic dust disposal sweeper robot, Alpha, as well as our series of laser-navigated and visual navigated sweeper robots. These two product categories have been extremely well received by the market and delivered significant sales growth in recent months, including across the Double Eleven sales season, and we expect them to be key pillars of our growth in the years ahead. We also expect these categories to allow us to better tap into our nascent but rapidly growing export markets. Leveraging upon our expansive existing experience, know-how and supply chain resources, we have also been making the appropriate internal resource allocations and new personnel hires to ensure the success of these projects.

Moreover, we continue to make innovative technology breakthroughs across our core product categories. For example, our new series of premium EyeBot washing machines is able to assess water quality and cleanliness to suggest optimal load settings. And our next-generation AI Nuwind [Phonetic] washer-dryer product is able to help users shorten drying time by over 50% through state-of-the-art air circulation technology. These revolutionary technologies and related patents will continue to help us resolve user pain points caused by traditional models, further improving the user experience.

We have also continued to deepen and broaden our sales channel presence. Historically, we have focused on standalone franchise Viomi experience stores for our offline presence. As we continue to increase our brand penetration and recognition, we have initiated plans to greatly increase our overall points of sales, particularly through cooperation with various O2O outlets of major e-commerce retailers such as JD and Tmall. We’re also continuing discussions in relation to additional partnerships with retail leaders. For example, we recently established the first Viomi experience store as part of our strategic cooperation with Hunan Friendship & Apollo Commercial Co. Ltd to promote our IoT products and concepts in the Hunan province.

Looking back at the two years since our IPO, we have more than doubled our revenues, reaching close to RMB6 billion for this year from just over RMB2.5 billion in 2018. We have also successfully expanded into numerous diverse product lines, significantly expanded our sales channel presence and further enriched our patent portfolio, firmly establishing Viomi as a highly differentiated 5G IoT consumer technology brand all while maintaining healthy levels of profitability.

Looking ahead, we will continue to execute our core 5G IoT strategy, focusing on — focusing resources on core categories while streamlining and optimizing our product lines and SKUs. We are fully devoted and committed to delivering strong high-quality growth and cementing ourselves as an industry leader in the next generation of products, technologies and applications. Our goal is to make the 5G IoT Home a reality for the benefit of all our consumers and stakeholders.

That concludes our founder’s comments.

Now let’s turn to the detailed financial review of our third quarter results as well as the outlook for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020.

As Xiaoping discussed, net revenues were RMB1.49 billion, an increase of 39% compared to the third — compared to the same period of last year, once again demonstrating the strength of our diversified business mix as the industry began to recover from the impact of COVID-19. Revenues from our Viomi part of the business increased by 46.5% to RMB861.9 million for the third quarter of 2020, representing around 58% of our total revenues for the quarter. Revenues from IoT @ Home portfolio increased by 72.5% to RMB1.06 billion from RMB614.8 million for the third quarter of 2019, primarily due to the continued successful rollout of certain new product categories, in particular sweeper robots and air-conditioning systems. Third quarter sales from high-margin Viomi-branded sweeper robots, which we expect to be a key growth driver going forward, demonstrated multi-fold increases both on a year-over-year as well as quarter-over-quarter basis and represented around 45% of overall revenues in the quarter.

Revenues from our home water solutions part of the business decreased by 32.2% to RMB145.4 million. The decline was — was primarily due to year-over-year decreases in average selling prices, particularly of Xiaomi-branded water purifier products. This effect was partially mitigated by the successful introduction of and significant increase in sales in sales of our new series of Viomi-branded water purifier products. Revenues from Viomi-branded water purifier products nearly doubled in the third quarter and are on track to more than double in the fourth quarter, both on a year-over-year basis. Viomi-branded water purifiers are expected to contribute over 20% of our total home water solutions business and over 3% of our total revenues in the second half of 2020 as compared to 10% and less than 2% respectively in the same period last year.

Based on the factors above and taking into consideration our recent performance despite the structural industrywide shifts in water purifier retail prices that we have previously discussed extensively, we currently expect revenues for the fourth quarter from our home water solutions business to be at a similar level as the same period of last year. Revenues from consumables increased by 32.6% — by 32.6% to RMB71.3 million, primarily due to increased demand for our water purifier filter products. Revenues from small appliances and others increased by 12.6% to RMB209.9 million.

In terms of sales channel breakdown, as discussed [Technical Issues] around 58% of our total net revenues for the third quarter derived from our Viomi business and approximately 42% was derived from our Xiaomi business. Within the Viomi business, approximately 70% was online, 20% was offline and around 10% was exports. Within the online channels, JD was the largest contributor with just over one-third of our total online revenues from the Viomi business, in large part due to preparation for the Double Eleven [Indecipherable] sales festival, followed by Youpin with just over 20% contribution and then Suning and Tmall.

Gross profit increased by 6.8% to RMB254.3 million, and gross margin was 17.1% compared to 22.3% for the third quarter of 2019 and 14.3% for the second quarter of 2020. The year-over-year decrease in gross margin was primarily due to the shifts in the Company’s product and business mix, especially the introduction of Xiaomi’s branded sweeper robots and the pilot launch of our air-conditioning systems together with the structural industrywide shifts in water purifier retail prices on a year-over-year basis. The quarter-over-quarter increase in gross margin was primarily due to a stabilization in average selling prices and margins across product lines, including water purifiers together with more positive shifts in overall business and product mix towards higher gross margin products. In fact, apart from the water purifier ASP dynamic in the first half, gross margins across other individual product categories have been quite stable overall and have been demonstrating further uplift trends in the second half of 2020 as compared to last year.

Gross profit, excluding the water purifier business, actually increased by over 20% on a year-over-year basis in the third quarter. In terms of our gross margin outlook for the fourth quarter, while considering the major sales festivals such as Double Eleven and Double Twelve, [Indecipherable] the negative impact on our overall gross margin should be somewhat mitigated this fourth quarter partially due to our overall product — portfolio streamlining and modernization initiatives. Hence, although we do expect gross margin to the — in the fourth quarter to be slightly lower than the third quarter, the dividend should not be as pronounced as compared to the second quarter. As we continue to phase out lower-margin products and focus our efforts on generating greater revenue contributions from higher-margin product categories and SKUs as a result of our overall premiumization theme, we do expect to experience a noticeable degree of gross margin uplift in the year ahead as compared to 2020.

Total operating expenses increased by 33.8% to RMB226.4 million, primarily due to the growth of our business, together with an increase in share-based compensation expenses, as we discussed during the last quarter. In more detail, RMB expenses — R&D expenses increased by 22% to RMB52.7 million; selling and marketing expenses increased by 34.2 million — 34.2% to RMB152.2 million; and G&A expenses increased by 70.3% to RMB21.4 million, primarily due to the — due to an increase in share-based compensation expenses. Total operating expenses as a percentage of revenues decreased to 15.2% from 15.8% for the third quarter of 2019. Excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, total operating expenses as a percentage of revenues was 13.7% as compared to 14.8% for the same period of last year. The decline in expense ratio was predominantly due to greater economies of scales and operating efficiencies.

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company was RMB34.9 million, and non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company was RMB57.4 million.

Additionally, our balance sheet remains healthy. As of September 30, 2020, we had cash and cash equivalents of RMB715.6 million; restricted cash of RMB39.7 million; short-term deposits and short-term investments of around RMB179.6 million.

Now let’s turn to our outlook. For the fourth quarter of 2020, we currently expect net revenues to be between RMB1.9 billion and RMB2.0 billion, representing a year-over-year growth of approximately 9.1% to 14.8%. For the full year of 2020, we currently expect net revenues to be between RMB5.84 billion and RMB5.94 billion, representing a year-over-year growth of approximately 25.6% to 27.7%. The above outlook is based on current market conditions and reflects the Company’s current and preliminary estimates of market and operating conditions and cost of demand, which are all subject to change.

In conclusion, based on current industry and business trends, we are cautiously optimistic that the coming year will present significant and attractive opportunities for us. Our core focus will remain on delivering robust top line growth through new product launches, sales channels expansion and market share gains. In addition, and importantly, we believe we now have — we have now turned the corner in terms of our gross margin trend and now expect to see meaningful gross margin uplift going forward as part of increasingly more positive shifts in our business and product mix.

That concludes our prepared remarks. We will now open the call for Q&A. Operator, please go ahead.

Disclaimer This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc. © COPYRIGHT 2020, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.